Down comforters and duvets can be a pretty big financial commitment that makes some people reluctant to splurge on them — even though it’s usually worth it in the long run. Many shoppers turn to synthetic fills in the hopes that they’ll be less expensive. But I’ve got some good news: We’ve rounded up a selection of real down comforters at affordable prices, so you can indulge in the luxury of real goose down without panicking over the price.