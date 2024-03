I am not what one would call a “great and adventurous traveler.” I get motion sickness on any and all moving vehicles, I am terrified of turbulence, airports stress me out and majorly trigger my germophobia and I get unreasonable snack panic when I don’t know where my next meal is coming from. Needless to say, I’m a joy to be around. However, I’ve found that having a few “safety blanket” items on my person helps me to feel prepared for any situation that might arise during my travels, especially on a long-haul flight.