    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Swaddle Yourself In One Of These Cozy Baby Blankets For Adults

    They're also an easy way to add a pop of subtle and texture color to a space.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    There’s no time like the present to elevate the coziness factor in your home. Candles, warm socks, and a good cup of tea can help to set the mood, but there’s nothing like a soft blanket to really ensure high-end comfy vibes.

    But, if you’re someone who overheats easily, you’ll want to find a lightweight option that is cute and snuggly but won’t leave you drenched in sweat. That’s where the ever-popular cotton gauze or muslin blanket comes in extra handy.

    Otherwise known as a baby blanket for adults, this style of light and airy blanket is the perfect extra layer for a couch, lounge chair, or bed. This blanket style is reminiscent of an infant swaddle, largely in part due to its muslin cotton fabrication and soft, textured weave.

    It’s an easy way to add a pop of subtle color to a space and luxuriate in extra warmth when the temperatures start to cool down. Faux fur blankets had their moment in the sun, but now it’s time for these easy, breezy beauties to get their due. 

    Below, we’ve curated a selection of the best baby blankets for adults from some of our favorite retailers like Amazon, The Citizenry, Parachute, Brooklinen, and more. Snag the one that best fits your budget and personal home style:

    Parachute

    This deliciously lightweight and billowy blanket from Parachute is a great option for anyone who wants a larger-sized bed blanket. It has that popular swaddle-like texture, but is been elevated to give it a decidedly sophisticated aesthetic.

    Promising review: "This is a very delicate blanket and I love it. I wouldn’t recommend this blanket if you let cats on your bed, though. It will easily snag on anything. It’s just the nature of it. I use this as an accent throw in my king size bed. I would love to see it in other colors like a mustard yellow, a color similar to the clay color, a perfect fall leaf orange. I’d have all those colors to switch up through out the year. I love this blanket because it’s an actual blanket size too. A throw is too small to drape over the entire bed and have it hang on either side." —Lolita H.

    Get it from Parachute for $199+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    2. Emme cotton throw blanket

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you are looking for a considerably lower price point, then check out this beloved and highly-rated blanket at Amazon. It's just as lightweight, snuggly and cute as its pricier counterparts, but won't break the bank.

    Promising review: "This thing is big enough for two people but who wants to share? Not me! This is soo soft, definitely my softest muslin blanket and still manages to be lightweight enough to not make me feel hot. If you are looking for a muslin blanket, stop and get this one. You won't regret it" —Natasha Fundora

    Get it from Amazon for $29.89+ (available in four sizes and 11 colors).

    DestinyHometex / Etsy

    We're loving the variety of sizes available in this popular blanket from the Etsy shop destinyhometex. You can opt for one the size of traditional bedding or go for a smaller one that is great for couch lounging or even travel. And with 18 colors to choose from, you'll likely be tempted to snag one for every room in the house.

    Promising review: "I love my blanket! I use it as a quilt on top of my bed and it is the perfect thickness, super comfy. It washed very well and stayed nice and soft. Shipping was super fast and the seller communicated well. Thanks!" —Elena

    Get it from DestinyHometex on Etsy for $27.95 (available in various sizes and colors).

    Citzenry, Citizenry

    Fans of this luxury home goods brand will be swooning over their iteration of this dreamy blanket style, featuring eight cozy layers of cotton gauze. It lends a relaxed air to even the most structured room without feeling childlike or sloppy. It's made with feather-light and deliciously soft Turkish cotton and will very likely become a household staple.

    Promising review: "It's very soft and light. It's everything I wanted. I sleep hot and this is perfect for a light covering. Currently it's over a down comforter, but very soon I'll be using it only over my top sheet." —Jana H

    Get it from Citizenry for $229+ (available six colors).

    5. Quince organic airy gauze blanket

    Quince

    You can always count on Quince to deliver a great trend with high-quality materials at a reasonable price point, and the brand’s airy gauze blanket is no exception. It's made with four breathable and ultra-soft layers of organic cotton that have been pre-washed and are ready to enjoy, no breaking-in process necessary. Available in two sizes and six colors, it's the perfect bedroom staple.

    Promising review: "This blanket exceeded all my expectations! The fabric is soft and delicious. It’s the perfect in-between layer, warm without being too heavy. Will be ordering more as Christmas presents." —Kathleen O.

    Get it from Quince for $79.90+ (available in seven colors and two sizes).

    6. Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket

    Photo of blankets
    Brooklinen

    If you love the aesthetic of an adult baby blanket but want a touch more warmth, then consider this Brooklinen option. It's got a bit more heft than others, but still has that sweetly rumpled, gauzy look and feel. 

    Get it from Brooklinen for $126.65 (available in three colors).

    7. Bearaby Muslin Cocoon blanket

    Blanket against chair
    Bearby

    This relaxing and surprisingly chic textured throw blanket is just what you need to up your cozy factor. It's made with cooling, deliciously soft fabric that is a dream to snuggle up in and will look great no matter where it's draped.

    Promising review: "I don’t know how Bearaby does it!!!!! I have a Tree Napper, Cotton Napper, and now my Muslin Cocoon and they are the best blankets I’ve ever owned!" —Melissa M.

    Get it from Bearby for $149 (available in five colors).

    8. West Elm Dreamy gauze cotton blanket

    Blanket in Green
    West Elm

    Don't you love a good crinkled fabric? West Elm's take on a gauzy blanket is just as delightful as one would hope. It's soft, lightweight, and perfectly billowy. 

    Get it from West Elm for $74.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).

    9. Pottery Barn Cloud blanket

    Pottery Barn

    The six sweetly muted hues of these Pottery Barn blankets will add a touch of softness to any room. This lovely blanket is made with a linen-cotton blend fabric that has a casual elegance and adds a nice bit of texture to the space.

    Get it from Pottery Barn for $106.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.