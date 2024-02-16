Skip To Content
Women, What Was The "Final Straw" Moment That Made You Call Off Your Wedding?

We want to hear your story.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Getting married should be an exciting time in your life. But there are also several stories of people who never made it to the altar and broke off the engagement for various — and often challenging — reasons.

Woman in a white strapless wedding gown smiling over her shoulder in a vineyard
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

So, women, if you were previously engaged, we want to hear from you: Why did you decide to call off your engagement?

Close-up of a person&#x27;s hands displaying an engagement ring with a prominent center stone and smaller surrounding gems
Karl Tapales / Getty Images

Like, maybe you were very close to getting married, but you found out your partner was cheating — or you discovered a different *big* secret they kept from you for years — and when you found out the truth, you had to cancel everything just days before the wedding.

Upset man standing and looking at a seated, distressed woman covering her face with her hand, both in a room with sheer curtains
Somethingway / Getty Images

Perhaps there were red flags — whether obvious or more subtle — in the relationship that you were ignoring, like disrespect, never being prioritized, or feeling like you couldn't openly communicate with your partner, and you finally got the courage to walk away from the relationship.

A woman resting chin on hand, gazing out a window beside her, with a phone on windowsill
Mementojpeg / Getty Images

Maybe you loved your S.O. and couldn't wait to get married, but your family didn't approve and pressured you to walk away.

Two women having a serious conversation on a sofa
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Perhaps you called off the engagement because you simply weren't ready to get married, and your partner understood, so you stayed together and still have a happy and healthy relationship.

Woman in a robe and towel on head looking at a hanging wedding dress
Alexanderford / Getty Images

Or maybe you had a gut feeling that this was the wrong person, and even though you initially doubted your decision to call off the engagement, you realized much later that you 100% made the right choice.

A group of women participating in a dance fitness class, led by an instructor in the foreground
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

We want to hear your story. Women, in the comments below, tell us why you decided to end your engagement — and what happened after. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.