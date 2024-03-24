Women Are Revealing Why They Canceled Their Weddings And Decided Not To Get Married

9. "I was 29 at the time, and he was 34; we had been dating for two years before that, living together for one. It was weeks before our wedding, and everything was going mostly to plan. I had been going through my fiancé’s phone because my grocery list was on his phone for some reason, and his phone got a notification from somebody named 'Lola' (I'm not going to use any real names for obvious reasons) — I had never heard of nor had he mentioned anybody named 'Lola.' Now, I did not mind my fiancé having female friends or as I thought, relatives, but this just felt off. From what I saw, the text started with, 'Hey love.' I thought this could be a nickname for his mother, [since it was similar to her name,] though I had never heard her be referred to as 'Lola' by anyone."

"Considering all this, it just felt off, but I ignored it for a few days. Still, I had this nagging feeling I should do something about it. Eventually, I called the wedding off a week before. At the time, I wondered if calling off the wedding had been too much as if I had destroyed a good relationship. But a few weeks later, I learned from a friend he had recently been engaged and married to a girl named 'Lola Davis' who he had apparently been cheating on me with for months. I was obviously shocked to hear this but thankful for that gut feeling that had probably saved me a lot of pain. More recently, I heard that he and Lola had been divorced because he had cheated on Her. I am now happily married to my current husband who is the love of my life. I’m still thankful for that gut feeling I had then."



—43, USA