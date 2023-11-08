Skip To Content
    People Are Revealing The Signs On A Wedding Day That A Couple Will Not Last, And It's Heartbreaking

    "My cousin looked like he was at a funeral when he got married. Never saw him smile except for pictures, and it seemed so fake. He got his marriage annulled within three weeks. We found out years later that he found out less than an hour before the wedding that his bride-to-be was sleeping around with her ex."

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, on Reddit, the internet was asked, "What at a wedding screams 'this couple will get a divorce within a year?'" People shared the red flags they've seen at weddings that a couple will likely not last, and whew, some of them are seriously wild. Here's what they had to say:

    1. "Recently, it was the bridal party having to beg my sister-in-law to come out of the house to go to her wedding."

    "They have two kids, and I doubt they love one another. He is once divorced, they both have drinking problems, and she struggles with mental health issues. She never wanted kids, but he pushed her for it. Now, she feels trapped. She thinks she’s a lesbian and has cheated several times. It’s a colossal sh*t show. On top of everything, the husband is her dad’s best friend. The family pushed her to marry him. Well, it’s been a little over a year and they plan to divorce."

    u/Solid_Internal_9079

    2. "The violent smashing of cake in the face of a partner who didn’t expect it."

    u/lordeaudre

    3. "My older brother had his wedding on a tropical Island, and at least 20 of us attended. The morning after the wedding, she was seated alone on a beach crying while he was riding quad bikes with his buddies."

    u/Good-Camera-190

    4. "They have done everything the family wanted for the wedding, but not what they wanted as a couple."

    u/spanglesandbambi

    "When the parents on either or both sides run the whole damn show. It's often an omen."

    u/KatyG9

    5. "When the bride or groom tries to scoot away from the other and avoid physical contact. I used to work as a DJ, and when I saw this, I knew the relationship was in trouble."

    "Oh, that and avoiding eye contact with one another. Not a great sign..."

    u/TimelessOne4

    6. "I attended a wedding where the ex-girlfriend was invited as a guest. At some point, accusations were made of pre-wedding infidelity; and at the reception, there was a fight between the aunts of the bride and groom. The groom left the site, and I had to go and bring him back to the reception. It was a real mess. The marriage lasted about two years."

    u/bowery_boy

    7. "I’ve been to two weddings where the bride cried because the cake wasn’t perfect. Those two marriages are 0 for 2."

    u/profJesusfish

    8. "The groom or bride caring more about being with their friends and getting high/drunk than actually being with their spouse. I saw this at a wedding I helped out with once where the groom messed around for half the wedding to get high with his friends. The bride had zero clue where they went and was super angry. They got divorced."

    "Or, where the bride and groom hardly talk to each other. I went to a wedding once where the bride and groom barely spoke to each other and never really showed any excitement or whatever."

    u/Eggsegret

    9. "The quality of the toasts. If they’re sh*tty or too one-sided, there’s no hope. When my wife’s cousin got married, the maid of honor talked about their long friendship for about 10 minutes and ended the speech with 'and I don’t know [groom] very well, but if [bride] picked you, then you must be a good guy!' The best man’s speech was worse: 'When [groom] told me he was marrying [bride], the first thing I said was…what are you thinking?!' And then, a long pregnant pause before he went on to say some more positive stuff about the groom. And the pause was very, very long. To the point where it was clearly not just a joke."

    "They divorced after maybe 18 months. So yeah, I feel like shitty toasts are an indicator that things weren’t meant to be."

    u/Barkingpanther

    10. "My cousin looked like he was at a funeral when he got married. Never saw him smile except for pictures, and it seemed so fake. He got his marriage annulled within three weeks. We found out years later that he found out less than an hour before the wedding that his bride-to-be was sleeping around with her ex."

    "My cousin didn't call off the wedding because he felt like he would disappoint everyone who traveled so far to see him."

    u/euclid0472

    11. "When there are snarky jabs included in the wedding vows. Like, 'I can’t believe I got stuck with someone who leaves the toilet seat up,' etc. It just reeks of poor communication and resentment — not quirkiness."

    u/Dune1008

    12. "At a wedding years ago, the best man’s speech ripped the bride apart to an uncomfortable degree, and the groom clearly loved it. The bride not so much — they didn’t get past nine months. The best man and groom are still good friends."

    u/rivlyn

    13. "When the person getting married is drunk BEFORE the wedding."

    u/gholmom500

    14. "When there are 'pranks' on the wedding day. I used to sing in my church choir (a Catholic church, at that; marriage is a sacrament and a big deal theoretically), and the groom couldn't wait for the pranks to begin. He did the naff 'help me!' gag written on the soles of his shoes. We had a bird's eye view from the choir loft. Half the room snickered, the other groaned, and the priest was just 😑."

    u/Expression-Little

    15. "I went to a wedding that got canceled because they broke up and then reorganized. Didn't last a year, obviously."

    16. "When the couple has no concern arguing during the wedding for an extended amount of time in front of other people over the smallest of things."

    u/LucienPhenix

    And finally...

    17. "When they're too happy as if they have reached their lifetime goal — usually it's a 'shut-up marriage' and won't last. If they're happy because they're celebrating their love with their loved ones but act as if the wedding won't make a huge difference in the already existing relationship, it can last."

    u/Lyannake

    What are some other wedding day red flags that signal a couple likely won't last? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.