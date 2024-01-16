We're days into 2024, and there have been some major hair trends in 2023 that people are already taking into the new year.
So whether you're looking for easy, everyday hairstyles for your natural hair or looking for a new, signature style, here are some of the biggest trends we've seen that you can try out for yourself:
1. The '90s jersey headband
People have been bringing back tons of hair trends from the past, and right now, the jersey headband is a major one. All you'll need is a wide, stretchy jersey headband (some of the most popular colors have been black, gray, or white) to wear at the front of your hairline. The headband trend gives off a sporty and effortlessly cool vibe — plus, you get to look polished without putting in much effort.
Celebs like Lori Harvey have pulled off the '90s trend with this casual, athletic look.
2. Hair ribbons and bows
From the runway to celebrity style, hair ribbons have been a huge trend since the fall. The balletcore style is all over Pinterest and Instagram, and whether you opt for a small ribbon or a large bow, it's a cute way to accessorize even the simplest hairstyles.
3. Claw clips
Claw clips have had everyone in a chokehold for, like, at least two years now, and I'm not complaining. No matter your hair texture or length, you can find a claw clip style that works for you; they come in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns (which is why I can't stop collecting them 🤭). This trendy accessory has been often used for effortless updos and half-up half-down styles, inspired by the '90s and '00s.
Several naturals have been loving this viral Y2K-inspired updo, which features face-framing pieces and slicked-back hair that's twisted into an updo with a claw clip. Here's a tutorial from YouTuber Nae2Curly:
4. French pins
Looking for a break from claw clips? French pins are an elevated alternative. This classy and chic accessory can give your hair a break from the typical ponytail holder, and it's versatile enough to be used for special occasions and everyday styles.
5. Bubble braids
If you're ready for a unique take on traditional braids, bubble braids might just be for you. This hairstyle has roots in African culture, and lately, people have been styling the trend as a single ponytail or multiple bubble braids.
While these braids have been around for a long time, they've been making waves on social media, and celebs like Chloe Bailey, Griff, and Beyoncé have also shown off the style.
6. Banana clips
Another blast from the past, banana clips have also been a huge trend online. These clips were especially popular in the '80s and '90s and are often used for ponytails, buns, pineapples, and half-up half-down styles.
For a tutorial, YouTuber Glow up with Paige shows how to use banana clips for two quick and easy hairstyles here:
7. Boho braids
Boho braids have been a popular protective style for a while now, especially for the summertime. The hairstyle can be done with or without added hair and typically includes classic box braids with curly strands sticking out of the braids, giving it a flowy and carefree look.
8. French curl braids
French curl braids are another style that gained even more popularity in the summer. It adds a touch of glamour to classic box braids with loose curled ends, and you can have fun experimenting with color. I love that French curl braids can work with several accessories, including claw clips.
9. Oversized scrunchies
One of my personal faves, oversized scrunchies bring a touch of elegance to your everyday hairstyles. Plus, choosing a silk or satin material helps to protect your hair strands, unlike regular elastic hairbands that can cause breakage.
Whether you're styling a ponytail, mini twists, braids, or buns, these scrunchies are super trendy and versatile — and for now, I don't see them going anywhere *fingers crossed*.
10. Silky scarves
Silk and satin scarves have been a longtime staple in the Black hair community, and they can be worn in endless ways to change up your look. From ponytail holders to bandanas, scarves can make bold accessories or serve as protective styles.
11. Mini twists
The natural hair community has been absolutely loving these twists, and they're still trending in 2024. Since mini twists are so low-maintenance and versatile, they've been a go-to for protective styling. Plus, when you take them out, you'll have a twist-out, so it's a win-win!
12. Chunky twists
If you're looking for a protective style that takes less time than mini twists to install, you can go for chunky (or jumbo) twists instead. You still get a fun, low-maintenance style that you can wear for days at a time.
13. Beads
We're bringing back allllll the accessories from childhood. Beaded hair has been a longtime trend in the Black hair community, and these days, it continues to be a creative twist on everyday hairstyles. Whether you want to add beads to your curls, braids, or twists, you can personalize the look to your liking.
14. Butterfly locs
Butterfly locs are a protective style that uses a crochet method to loop wavy hair into braids, giving a bohemian look. They're especially popular in the summer months, but hey, they're so cute, you'll probably want to wear them all the time.
And if you want to try a shorter length, you can check out YouTuber TheChicNatural's tutorial for butterfly bob locs here:
15. Fulani braids
Fulani braids are a style of cornrows made popular by the Fulani people of Africa, dating back to pre-1500s West Africa. So, these tribal braids have existed for centuries, and according to Real Simple, they were worn to symbolize one's "ethnic origin, tribal groups, marital status, and social status."
Lately, the style has been making even more rounds on the internet, ranging from intricate braids to classic patterns. And celebs like Rihanna and Alicia Keys have also sported Fulani braids on the red carpet over the years.
I love that these braids make a great protective style, and you can have fun accessorizing with beads, jewels, and more — like this look on actor Javana Mundy.
If you want to try out the style for yourself, check out this helpful tutorial by YouTuber Jai Danielle:
And finally:
16. Bold color
Several naturals are *not* shy when it comes to color. From browns and blonds to copper tones, more and more people are experimenting with color, and personally, I'm curious to see which colors will trend in 2024.