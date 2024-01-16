3. Claw clips

Claw clips have had everyone in a chokehold for, like, at least two years now, and I'm not complaining. No matter your hair texture or length, you can find a claw clip style that works for you; they come in a variety of sizes, colors, and patterns (which is why I can't stop collecting them 🤭). This trendy accessory has been often used for effortless updos and half-up half-down styles, inspired by the '90s and '00s.

