10. "That women have to be strong, but not too much, have to have a job and intellectual background, but have to be ready to do the home chores on their own if their partner's job is more 'important' than theirs. They have to care about their appearance, but not too much, or they will be considered as attention seekers. They have to be able to smile and talk in public, but not too much."

"Basically, if you are attractive, people will tend to think you are 'only' attractive and not so smart, and even that you got a job because you are pretty — but if you are considered less attractive, you may be categorized as someone whose intelligence and sensibility are not enough. Double standards between men and women are a real thing."



—u/AikaNemo