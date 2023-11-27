People Are Sharing The Life-Changing Habits That Massively Improved Their Mental Health, And You'll Want To Take Notes

13. "Having pets. My pets have helped me more times than I can count! I've been blessed to have a pet with me through most joys and sorrows!!! ❤️"

—u/SophiesChoice_55

"I got a cat. He sits with me. I'll rant and say all kinds of stuff to him, and he just sits there — like, 'Go ahead and get that off your chest, man.' Life gets lonely, especially if you don't have family, a partner, or kids. It makes life a little easier."

—u/hotbrunettegirll