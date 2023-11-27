If You Think Perfection Doesn't Exist, Just Look At These 23 Things That Somehow Fit Inside Other Things

1.
This bathroom mat that fit so well in the dryer, it disappeared:
2.
This package that was destined to fit inside this mailbox:
3.
This cork coaster that fits in the guitar:
4.
These watermelon slices that all fit into this Ziploc bag:
5.
This stroopwafel that fits perfectly on top of the mug:
6.
This ball that fits perfectly in a stacking cup:
8.
This 6'3" truck that fit through a 6'3" parking garage WITHOUT touching:
9.
This wedding ring that fits around a Tums tablet:
10.
This yogurt that fits perfectly inside the car cup holder:
11.
This mattress that has the perfect spot on the stairs:
12.
This coin that has its own spot in the car door:
13.
This Hoover vacuum that fits perfectly under the cabinet:
14.
This cup that found a spot in this desk:
15.
This couch that fits SO well in the basement:
16.
This chopping board that fits perfectly in the sink:
17.
This grapefruit garnish that fits perfectly on top of the glass:
18.
This ketchup that fits perfectly in the fridge:
19.
This Nintendo DS Lite that fits amazingly in this snack bag:
20.
This coffee that fits in a fire hydrant:
21.
These scissors and pliers that make a perfect pair:
22.
This ice that fit SO perfectly in the glass, it created a seal and kept the rest of the liquid from reaching the bottom:
23.
And finally, these cats that adorably fit in this food bowl: