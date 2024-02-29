Hello, fellow naturals! I’m Liz. I have multi-textured, Type 4, low-porosity natural hair, and this year, I’ve been having a bit of a setback with my curls. You know that dreaded feeling when your curls aren’t exactly curling the way they used to? Well, that’s exactly what happened to me.
Here’s the deal: I’ve been using heat more lately to do blowouts, but I started to notice that my curls, while they were intact, were a bit more limp and frizzy, possibly having a little heat damage. So, after searching the internet for help, I stumbled upon the magical world of ✨bonding treatments✨.
What's a bond-repair treatment? These are haircare products that are formulated to repair damaged, over-processed, or dry hair — and they can be used to prevent split ends and breakage. These treatments have been used in salons and professional settings for a long time, and lately, they've become more available for consumers at home. Bond-repair products have come in just about every form, including shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and hair oils.
Consultant trichologist Anabel Kingsley told Today that bonding treatments can strengthen the disulfide bonds in your hair, which provide elasticity and strength. These bonds can be damaged by using heat and/or chemical processing.
So, if you use heat or chemical processing on your hair regularly, a bond-repair product could be a great option for your routine. While there are several bonding treatments available, Kingsley says that a pre-shampoo treatment typically works best, and she tells her clients to use them once or twice a week (depending on the damage) but ultimately recommends following the manufacturer's instructions.
A quick search on TikTok, and you’ll find countless reviews and how-tos, with creators reviewing bond treatments from brands like Olaplex, K18, and Redken who have some of the most popular products on the market right now.
For my pick, I went with the Redken Acid Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment, which is a pre-shampoo treatment. But before I tested it out, I looked into what the brand says it will do first.
Redken's Intensive Treatment contains citric acid, an alpha hydroxy acid that lowers the pH in haircare products and has a ton of benefits for the health and appearance of hair.
While other bond-repair treatments can also be great options, there were specific reasons why I chose this one:
1) I watched quite a few videos, and I saw this treatment being used on several hair types, including other Black women with a similar hair texture to mine.
2) I was *very* impressed with the immediate results and positive reviews I saw online.
3) Bond-repair treatments can get pretty pricey, and this one also comes in travel-size for $13, which I kept in mind if I wanted a smaller size instead.
In terms of the product's bond-repair benefits, Redken's website says the Intensive Treatment uses citric acid to "reinforce weakened bonds" in the hair, and it's said to reduce breakage and leave the hair "2x stronger" and "14x smoother."
Just note: This treatment is just one step of Redken's Acidic Bonding Concentrate haircare regimen, which also includes a shampoo, conditioner, liquid mask, and perfecting leave-in. According to Redken, the full system, which works for all hair types, helps to "strengthen and repair damaged hair" and protects the hair from color fading and breakage.
And, apparently, with the system, you can start seeing results, like improved curl definition, after ONE USE. (At this point, I was very curious.)
But for this review, I'm testing the Intensive Treatment alone to see just how effective it can be as a pre-shampoo treatment with my usual wash-day routine — especially with all the benefits it's said to have on its own.
✨ Here's what I'm looking for as I test the pre-shampoo treatment:
1) FEEL: How does my hair feel after the treatment? Softer? Less dry and more moisturized?
2) APPEARANCE: How do my curls look after the treatment? Is there less frizz and more definition?
3) STRENGTH: Do I notice less breakage after the treatment?