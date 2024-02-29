While other bond-repair treatments can also be great options, there were specific reasons why I chose this one:

1) I watched quite a few videos, and I saw this treatment being used on several hair types, including other Black women with a similar hair texture to mine.



2) I was *very* impressed with the immediate results and positive reviews I saw online.



3) Bond-repair treatments can get pretty pricey, and this one also comes in travel-size for $13, which I kept in mind if I wanted a smaller size instead.