People Who Have Been On (Or Applied To) A Reality Dating Show, What Was Your Experience Like?

We want to hear all the behind-the-scenes secrets.

Liz Richardson
BuzzFeed Staff

You may be familiar with Love is Blind and The Bachelor, but reality TV dating shows have been around for a long time. (In fact, The Dating Game, the first dating show of this genre, premiered in 1965 on ABC!) And TBH, I'm very curious to know what it's actually like to be on one.

So, if you've ever been on a reality dating show — whether it was recent or years ago — we want to hear your experience.

A woman wearing a blue top and necklace, smiling during an interview
Like, maybe you have some entertaining behind-the-scenes stories, and you can share the wildest thing that happened or exactly what the show was like for you.

Two people in formal attire having a conversation at a dinner table with wine glasses
Perhaps you were scouted on social media for a show — as Love Island and other shows have done — and you can share some juicy secrets about the process.

Four women from &quot;Love Island&quot; in swimwear are sitting with a tropical backdrop, one is holding a phone, looking concerned
Or maybe you just applied to the show and didn't actually end up on it — but you can share some interesting questions or details from your interview or application.

Man in checkered shirt with hands on head, eyes closed, expressing frustration or fatigue, indoors beside a lamp
Or perhaps you were on a dating show where you ended up meeting someone, and you can share what happened to your relationship afterward.

Chelsea and Jimmy from &quot;Love Is Blind&quot; in the middle of a disagreement
If you (or someone you know), have ever been on a reality dating show, we want to hear from you. In the comments below, share the most fascinating secrets from your experience or your wildest behind-the-scenes stories. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.