14. "My family had rough times. We lived in housing projects; my parents always (to this day) worked two jobs each and truly pushed the value of working hard for your money. We gave up a lot of luxuries, took out multiple loans, and saved every penny so we kids could afford private schools (they were much better than the public system) and then college. My husband is nowhere near the same. He grew up in Europe with old money. Both of his parents have their own businesses, and he had a great childhood where they struggled for very little. The shock came from just visiting his hometown."

"It was gorgeous! I had never been to Europe before that and was in complete awe. His parents owned multiple homes in the best districts and in other countries for vacations. They were so sweet and gave me 500 euros the day they met me because I was so nice! I got another couple of grand for my student loans purely because they heard how much of a burden that is in America and didn't want me to struggle. They also bought us a house as our wedding gift. That didn't sit well with me and my family since we've always worked, but that's another story.



Problem? My husband never had to work for anything. Any time he needed money they, especially his mom, would just hand it off without an issue, no matter the amount. He never bothered with college and basically just did what he wanted until meeting me. Upon learning this, I stated that I refused to accept an engagement ring with money he didn't rightfully earn. That's when, at age 24, he realized that working for your money is hard. He thought he'd easily just start a business like his parents and failed because he had no idea how complicated it truly was. His parents realized what they had done and cut him off so he could learn the value of a dollar. I fully supported the decision. He had to learn how to struggle for the first time since things were not easy soon afterward. Now things are rougher, but we've come together, built savings, run a small business, and became a stronger couple in the end."

—u/WanderFucking_Chef