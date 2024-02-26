17 Wild, Unbelievable, And Terrifying Stories From People Who Accidentally Woke Mid-Surgery

11. "I had an emergency C-section during my first pregnancy due to a life-threatening situation. I needed general anesthesia; I was very frightened about the anesthetic not working, waking up paralyzed during the operation and feeling everything. The anesthetist promised me he would not let that happen."

"After the operation, he anxiously asked me if I had woken up, and he looked so upset, I promised him I hadn't. I did wake up while they were working on my baby and stitching me back up. I remember being angry, being told off, and trying to get to my baby. Then, I was gone again. I think there was pain, but I am not 100% sure, but 31 years later I kind of have a strange vague memory of pain. Not excruciating, but a burning, pulling pain. I have never felt traumatized. My baby survived I am very glad to say!"

—jborrett793