19. "We both are in our 60s and I (a 68-year-old woman) had stopped dating completely at age 60 and had been single more years than coupled (even after two failed marriages, 20 years apart). I have always been happier single, so at age 58, I decided to remain that way for the rest of my life. My partner (a 64-year-old man) and I knew each other casually but didn't become interested romantically until we started a tandem story via Messenger. We realized we both had a good sense of humor, and we agreed on the big stuff, like religion and politics. We communicated this way for over a year until we met in person for a lunch date, and the rest is history. We happily cohabitate with our cats, and we give each other enough space to pursue our own interests. It's never too late for love, but I think you have to be happy on your own."

"Put your own needs first for as long as you want because that's how you know what you really want. You don't have to be in a relationship. You don't have to have kids. You do have to learn how to live with yourself before you can live with another. You need to know your dealbreakers and not settle, or think the other person can or will change. And for us, you think it would be easy — we are older, neither of us has kids or parents, but it still takes effort on both our parts. People say, 'Don't sweat the small stuff,' but if you don't address it, the small stuff can turn into big stuff. One would hope as you age, you have a plan for yourself regarding money and lifestyle. At an older age, you are hopefully more independent and don't need to either be taken care of or to take care of someone else. Finding love at an older age is not just possible but wonderful as long as you watch your emotions, your money, and your expectations.

TLDR: Finding love at an older age is not only possible but desirable. Both partners are hopefully financially stable, independent, and know what they want from the rest of life and each other."



—68, USA