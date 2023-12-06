1.
This mom discovered the reason why the TV remote wasn't working:
2.
This parent found their 4-year-old's work of art:
3.
This parent had to deal with their kid running through the aisle on the plane and using seats as a "personal jungle gym":
4.
This parent learned why his son got in trouble in school:
5.
This daughter doodled on her dad's new truck with a rock:
6.
This son left his skateboard in the worst possible place:
7.
This parent's 3-year-old pulled off a handle from the master bathtub and hid it:
8.
This kid was left alone juuuust for a minute:
9.
This daughter puts on new toilet paper like this:
10.
This kid decided to test some crayons on a brand-new Nintendo Switch:
11.
These kids left the remote on the heater:
12.
This daughter was asked to take out the clean dishes from the dishwasher, and well, she did take them out:
13.
This kid won't give the phone back:
14.
This kid ate this entire pint of ice cream, and then filled it with water and froze it for their parent to enjoy:
15.
This kid left their mark at the grocery store:
Ah yes, a fresh hand print in flour.
16.
This mom learned her wedding purse was being used for a new purpose:
17.
This son uses toothpaste like this:
18.
This mom's Ralph Lauren purse got a makeover:
19.
This boss's son came in the office, scribbled all over an employee's whiteboard, and left all the fine-tip markers looking like this:
20.
This parent's 16-year-old son leaves just a *few* drops of Gatorade in each bottle and then leaves the rest in the fridge:
21.
This parent's 2-year-old threw his sippy cup at the TV:
22.
This parent found the culprit that clogged the toilet:
23.
This parent's "favorite thesaurus," which was in perfect condition for 20 years — until their 3-year-old daughter got ahold of it:
24.
This stepdaughter was asked to fold her clean laundry...but she threw it in the trash instead:
25.
This kid was done eating this banana and handed it over to Dad:
26.
This daughter left this hairbrush hanging in the shower:
28.
This kid threw a Nintendo Switch in the toilet:
29.
This kid ripped open over 20 packs of Pokémon cards, kept, like, four of them, and threw the rest on the ground:
30.
These kids always leave empty food packages in the pantry:
31.
These fish owners went on vacation for a week and left the neighbor’s daughter in charge of feeding their fish — and they came back to this:
32.
These adult kids left these "leftovers" in the fridge:
33.
These kids only lose left gloves:
34.
These kids left the library like this:
35.
And finally, these preschoolers did this to an ENTIRE bag of their parent's cable ties: