I Can't Stop Laughing After Seeing What Kids Put Their Parents Through This Year

A moment of silence for all the things parents have endured this year.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This mom discovered the reason why the TV remote wasn't working:

candy stuffed into a remote
u/GraceWRX / Via reddit.com

2. This parent found their 4-year-old's work of art:

Drawings on the wall
u/decyphier_ / Via reddit.com

3. This parent had to deal with their kid running through the aisle on the plane and using seats as a "personal jungle gym":

a child&#x27;s feet on top of an airplane seat
u/CartoonCocoons / Via reddit.com

4. This parent learned why his son got in trouble in school:

a note from a teacher to a parent about their kid&#x27;s behavior
u/Rolok916 / Via reddit.com

5. This daughter doodled on her dad's new truck with a rock:

Lines scratched into a truck
u/TheOriginalToolmaker / Via reddit.com

6. This son left his skateboard in the worst possible place:

a skateboard next to an entrance
u/emptybeercans / Via reddit.com

7. This parent's 3-year-old pulled off a handle from the master bathtub and hid it:

A missing bathtub handle
u/JephriB / Via reddit.com

8. This kid was left alone juuuust for a minute:

Kid&#x27;s drawings on a hospital bed
u/alejandrosourusRex57 / Via reddit.com

9. This daughter puts on new toilet paper like this:

An empty toilet paper roll next to a full one
u/mundundermindifflin / Via reddit.com

10. This kid decided to test some crayons on a brand-new Nintendo Switch:

a Nintendo Switch with writing all over it
u/ModelloVirus / Via reddit.com

11. These kids left the remote on the heater:

A melted remote
u/timack / Via reddit.com

12. This daughter was asked to take out the clean dishes from the dishwasher, and well, she did take them out:

Dishes stacked on the counter
u/queenclemmy / Via reddit.com

13. This kid won't give the phone back:

&quot;No&quot;
u/RedPandaCombatLeague / Via reddit.com

14. This kid ate this entire pint of ice cream, and then filled it with water and froze it for their parent to enjoy:

Frozen water in an ice cream carton
u/treehead726 / Via reddit.com

15. This kid left their mark at the grocery store:

A hand print in some flour
u/ej4 / Via reddit.com

16. This mom learned her wedding purse was being used for a new purpose:

pepperoni in a wedding purse
u/Jaketw96 / Via reddit.com

17. This son uses toothpaste like this:

A twisted toothpaste tube
u/incendiary_bandit / Via reddit.com

18. This mom's Ralph Lauren purse got a makeover:

Markings on a pink purse
u/Rico_TMRB / Via reddit.com

19. This boss's son came in the office, scribbled all over an employee's whiteboard, and left all the fine-tip markers looking like this:

A messed-up Expo marker
u/RoastedGnome / Via reddit.com

20. This parent's 16-year-old son leaves just a *few* drops of Gatorade in each bottle and then leaves the rest in the fridge:

Gatorade bottles with hardly anything left
u/JJH880 / Via reddit.com

21. This parent's 2-year-old threw his sippy cup at the TV:

A broken TV
u/Milfshake23 / Via reddit.com

22. This parent found the culprit that clogged the toilet:

A Mario toy
u/Lucno / Via reddit.com

23. This parent's "favorite thesaurus," which was in perfect condition for 20 years — until their 3-year-old daughter got ahold of it:

Scribbling on a book page
u/TheMagicShark / Via reddit.com

24. This stepdaughter was asked to fold her clean laundry...but she threw it in the trash instead:

Clothes in the trash
u/tmarieromero / Via reddit.com
25. This kid was done eating this banana and handed it over to Dad:

A banana with bite marks on the sides
u/MrRetroVertigo / Via reddit.com

26. This daughter left this hairbrush hanging in the shower:

A brush completely covered in hair
u/maddogcas2383 / Via reddit.com

27. This kid's bedroom:

A giant mess on the floor
u/yeetman2022 / Via reddit.com

28. This kid threw a Nintendo Switch in the toilet:

A Nintendo Switch in the toilet
u/Any_Violinist_6205 / Via reddit.com

29. This kid ripped open over 20 packs of Pokémon cards, kept, like, four of them, and threw the rest on the ground:

Cards all over the ground
u/Cornelious96 / Via reddit.com

30. These kids always leave empty food packages in the pantry:

An empty Oreos package
u/NotJoeDierte / Via reddit.com

31. These fish owners went on vacation for a week and left the neighbor’s daughter in charge of feeding their fish — and they came back to this:

A dirty fish tank
u/DarthIsopod / Via reddit.com

32. These adult kids left these "leftovers" in the fridge:

A plate with hardly any food left in the fridge
u/i-touched-morrissey / Via reddit.com

33. These kids only lose left gloves:

Left gloves on a counter
u/mosfunky / Via reddit.com

34. These kids left the library like this:

A messy table in a library
u/a415285294 / Via reddit.com

35. And finally, these preschoolers did this to an ENTIRE bag of their parent's cable ties:

Messed-up cable ties
u/mmm_algae / Via reddit.com