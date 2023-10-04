  • Add Yours badge

Older Adults, What's Something You "Took For Granted" In Your 20s And 30s?

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Older adults, as you've been able to go through life, you've undoubtedly learned some valuable — and challenging — life lessons that could change someone's perspective in a positive way.

So, we want to know: What are some things you "took for granted" in your 20s and 30s that you want younger adults to know?

Maybe you were often worried about finding the right person in your younger years, but looking back, you wish you had actually enjoyed all the time you had and gotten to know yourself better while you were single.

Perhaps you prioritized your job more than anything else in your 20s and 30s. And while you had an incredibly successful career, you now wish you had slowed down and cherished your life outside of work more.

Maybe you've lost friends and family over the years, and you wish you had spent more time investing in your relationships while you had the chance.

Or perhaps you had a health crisis later in life that made you realize just how much you took your health for granted when you were younger.

In the comments below, share one thing you took for granted in your 20s and 30s — and what that has taught you now. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.