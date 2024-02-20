Millennial Parents Are Revealing The Biggest Differences Between Their Children's Lives Vs. How They Grew Up, And It's Wildly Fascinating

11. "So much of my life is different than when I was growing up. First off, my dad was a raging alcoholic, and I was the firstborn of four. Growing up, I had to learn to adapt and got really good at reading people and situations. I can genuinely remember some instances when I feared for my safety because of my dad’s drinking. It was trying as I also had to take care of my siblings so that my mom could go back to school in case she needed to leave him and get a better job. I was left alone often to take care of the others, but I also had to make sure I was making the honor roll. I could go on, but honestly, as much as it sucked, I don’t think I would change anything because it helped me realize that my parents were people with their own problems."

"It made me incredibly empathetic (almost exhaustingly so), but it has helped me to better create boundaries. My oldest often tries to tell the other what to do but is always met with, 'You aren’t mama or dada. Don’t worry about what others are doing. You be a kid!' My kids are free to be children, loud, rambunctious, and free. They can respectfully question things and are allowed to FEEL things. They’re never shamed for being emotional, and I can’t stress enough to them that they should never be afraid to make a mistake or tell us about something they did wrong. With us, they’re safe to make mistakes."



—angelinam4d1f1ff14