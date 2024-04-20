BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    This Viral "Anti-Humidity" Gel Is Supposed To Give You Frizz-Free Curls For A Week, So I Put It To The Test

    This routine is supposed to help your curls last all week. Let's just say...the results surprised me. 👀

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you have curly or coily hair, you're probably used to layering a few products at a time to style it. I love trying new things, but I'll admit it: Having a routine with multiple products can get pretty expensive — and takes up a lot of storage space.

    So, when I started seeing TikToks about this viral "one-product" wash-and-go routine using the Tropical Oasis Hair Gel by Miche Beauty, I was instantly intrigued and bought one for myself.

    Hand holding a jar of MICHE Tropical Oasis Hair Gel against a light background
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    According to the brand, this gel is designed for curls, coils, and wavy hair. It's supposed to help your hair last longer in humidity and combat frizz. For the viral wash-and-go routine, you simply need to apply the gel to clean, wet hair that is well-saturated with water. Then, dry your hair (preferably with a diffuser or a hooded dryer), and that's it!

    In this TikTok from Miche, the results are said to last all week, which sounds almost too good to be true (but I hope it's true!).

    Woman shows off her curly hair transformation using the gel with a text overlay: &quot;as these are my final results&quot;
    @michebeauty / Via tiktok.com

    When styling my hair, I usually use at least two products on damp hair – a leave-in or moisturizing cream and a gel. So, using one product felt a bit wrong. Like, won't my hair dry out?! But I'd seen enough reviews of people having shiny, defined, and long-lasting curls after using the gel. So, call me influenced! I wanted to try it out.

    Two hair styling products, one labeled for defining curls and the other as a hair gel
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    First, here's a little info about me: I have low-porosity, Type 4 hair. My curls don't last in humidity and become frizzy almost instantly. Here are my natural curls below, but I usually wear my hair in braid-outs instead of wash-and-gos because they last longer and keep my hair tangle-free.

    Side profile of a person with shoulder-length curly hair
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    For my usual routine, I wash and deep condition my hair once a week. After styling, I usually refresh my hair throughout the week as needed (by rewetting it with water and applying more products) before my next wash day to keep my curls hydrated and defined.

    But to test if this gel is long-lasting, I have two rules: 1) Aside from water, I'll only be using this gel this week, and 2) I'll do my best to leave my curls alone and not refresh them! So, I'll apply the product once on wash day and see how my curls hold up for seven days. Then, I'll evaluate the gel for three categories: longevity, frizz, and moisture. Here's a breakdown below:

    Hand holding Miche Tropical Oasis Hair Gel, with one photo showing the brightly-colored gel with the jar opened
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    1) Longevity: Will it last the week? And how long do results last (before feeling the need to refresh my hair)? 

    2) Frizz: Will it actually keep my hair defined and frizz-free? 

    3) Moisture: Will it keep my hair hydrated or leave it feeling dry? 

    I followed my usual routine of shampooing and deep conditioning. Then, I sectioned my hair and began applying the gel, using a brush to distribute the product evenly.

    Person detangling their hair before and after using a hairbrush
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    I also used a spray bottle to rewet my hair before applying the gel to ensure my curls were saturated!

    My first impressions: This gel has a fruity, tropical scent, and it literally melted into my hair. My hair absorbed the product immediately, and my curls were shiny, defined, and surprisingly elongated. I loved it, and my hair felt juicy!!!

    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Again, I'm not a wash-and-go girl, so I'll be doing a braid-out this week to test the gel (and TBH, I was curious to see how it would hold up since I haven't yet seen it done on a braid-out!). But here's what the product looked like on my natural curls before I braided this section:

    Side-by-side of my curls with the gel: They are shiny, bouncy, and well-defined
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    After applying the gel, I braided my hair into five sections. Then, I sat under my hooded dryer and unbraided my hair once it was fully dry.

    Note: You will know when your hair is dry — your hair will likely feel a bit stiff/hard from the gel cast.

    DAY ONE: Okay, I LOVED my curls. But I'll start with some bad news first: My curls were *very* crunchy, and I had quite a bit of flaking on my hair from the gel cast. But I wasn't surprised — this gel is supposed to have a strong hold, so the cast helps the curls last.

    Showcasing my curls on day one, front and side views; the curls are defined and bouncy
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Now, the good news: While I wasn't the biggest fan of the crunch, I noticed that separating the curls helps to loosen up the cast. I was very impressed with how my curls looked. They were shiny and defined, and my hair still had lots of movement.

    Close-up of a person displaying their curly hairstyle, seen from the front and side
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DAY TWO: I still loved my curls and had a gel cast. I noticed that my ends, especially on the left side, were starting to frizz up (maybe I didn't apply enough water or gel there?), but the top of my hair, where I usually get frizz, and the majority of my strands were frizz-free, which was amazing.

    Side-by-side comparison of a person&#x27;s curly hair before and after using a hair product
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DAY THREE: With rain the night before and during the day today, the gel was truly put to the test. My curls still held up; normally, my curl definition would be gone with the slightest bit of humidity. By now, there was much less of a cast on my hair, so my strands felt softer, and I had a ton of shine.

    Person smiling with curly hair, side-by-side with close-up of hair texture
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    But I noticed my ends got even frizzier, and it would probably continue — so, at this point, I lightly refreshed just those frizzy ends with a little water and more gel (because dry ends means breakage, which I'm trying to avoid!).

    Side-by-sides of my curly hair; the ends are getting frizzier and less defined
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DAY FOUR: Now, I could see how the rain affected my hair. The cast was gone, but I still had definition; my curls weren't reverting, but I now had more frizz overall. Surprisingly, my hair still didn't feel dry at all, but to me, it started to look less moisturized than before.

    Side-by-side comparison of a person&#x27;s curly hair before and after a defined curl-enhancing treatment
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    l knew I needed to keep my ends protected and moisturized, so I lightly refreshed some of the ends again. After four days and a very rainy week, my hair was holding up!

    DAY FIVE: I had some definition, and while I could still wear my curls out without throwing them into a bun, my hair felt drier at this point. It wasn't brittle, but it just didn't feel hydrated. Otherwise, my hair wasn't overly frizzy, and most curls still held in place.

    Side-by-side comparison of hair before and after using a beauty product
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DAY SIX: My curls were getting more stretched out, and I could tell that by now, my hair would continue to lose definition day by day. Despite that, I was surprised that my hair was never stiff; the curls were lightweight and still had plenty of movement.

    Side-by-side comparison of a person&#x27;s curly hair before and after applying hair product
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    DAY SEVEN: My hair felt quite dry, and I could NOT go another day without rehydrating my curls. I couldn't wait to wash my hair and apply a leave-in conditioner. Nevertheless, after seven days, I was surprised my curls hadn't completely stretched out; I still had some definition, and I could easily refresh my hair with some water if I wanted to wear the braid-out longer.

    Person with shoulder-length curly hair before and after applying hair product
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    FINAL RESULTS: Here are my Day 1 curls vs. Day 7 curls.

    Four close-up views of a person&#x27;s curly hair to showcase a haircare result
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Day 1: My curls had a strong gel cast and several small flakes from the product, but they were the most defined. While my curls were crunchy, they were bouncy and shiny! Day 7: My curls lost the cast and had stretched out. I could tell my curls needed hydration and had frizz, but my hair did last the week.

    Now, for my final thoughts on longevity, frizz, and moisture...

    Person holding a jar of Tropical Oasis Hair Gel in front of their curly hair, partly obscuring their face
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    1) Longevity: Compared to my usual products, the gel is quite long-lasting.

    Aside from my ends, I didn't have to refresh all of my curls, but I'm not sure if I could go an entire week without touching up some areas. I could see myself refreshing my hair, at least with some water, on Day 4.

    2) Frizz: Yes, it helps to keep frizz away! I encountered a lot of rain this week, and usually, I'd need to restyle my hair immediately. The hold is impressive, and many curls never budged. Now, is it entirely anti-humidity/anti-frizz? No...at least not for me.

    Many of my curls stretched out and lost definition as the week went on, but I had minimal flyaways at the top of my hair. Again, you will likely need a touch-up at some point in the week, especially if it's humid, but the gel has worked 100x better than any other gel I've tried so far to prevent frizz.

    3) Moisture: I was most nervous about how moisturized my hair would feel without a leave-in. Honestly, due to the gel cast, my hair did not feel super hydrated like it did when I first applied the product on wet hair, but at the same time, it never felt completely stripped of moisture.

    If I were to do it again, I would experiment with spraying my hair with water throughout the week to see if it softens my hair faster from the cast and keeps it feeling more hydrated. Maybe I'd even try a moisturizer under the gel to see how my hair holds up with another product. 

    Overall, I enjoyed trying the gel and would try it again in my routine! This was my first time using it, so maybe I need to apply less or more gel next time. Here's a summary of my personal pros and cons below:

    Jar of Miche Tropical Oasis Hair Gel with a list of pros: gives amazing definition, shiny, bouncy curls, will last at least a few days without refreshing; and cons: crunchy, hard curls at first, might flake throughout the week
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Would I recommend the gel? Yes, it's worth trying, especially if you wear wash-and-gos often and/or want to reduce the number of products you use for styling.

    Me smiling holding a jar of the hair gel
    Liz Richardson / BuzzFeed

    Some things to keep in mind if you'd like to try the gel for yourself:

    1. Make sure your hair is well saturated with water before applying the gel!

    2. Try to avoid air-drying; use a diffuser or hooded dryer to set your curls.

    3. If you don't like the strong gel cast, you can leave it alone as it loosens up as the days go on. Or, separate your curls a little (or even use a light serum) to reduce the cast.

    4. Everyone's hair is different. Your curls may react differently than mine! So, experiment and see what works for you!

    Have you tried this particular hair gel? Are there any other products you want me to test for natural hair? Let me know in the comments below!