23 "Simple Yet Effective" Life Hacks That More People Should Know — Like, Some Of Them Are Life-Changing

7. "Never gossip, no matter how much you dislike a person. It can be really helpful in particular at work when that person you dislike can actually save you in certain situation rather than have him/her as your rival."

"I keep receiving gossip from various colleagues about others and always pretend to never know anything while I know lots of details, and I agree with many of these sometimes. This is helpful in your career — being neutral and having people not being against you."

—u/trueselfhere