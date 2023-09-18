People Are Calling Out Adult Consumers Who "Ruined" These Things For Kids, And Whew, They Didn't Hold Back

3. "Every card hobby. It’s literally just about prices now."

—u/lol022

"As a Yu-Gi-Oh! enjoyer, I thoroughly agree. It's always been about prices for the rare cards, but there are a lot more flippers than ever before."

—u/Rainbowstaple

"My 12-year-old has kind of enjoyed Yu-Gi-Oh! — definitely the shows, and he's always messed with the cards, kind of making up his own version and enjoying the art. He decided this year to really learn it and play it, so we found a card shop, got some starter deck advice, and boom — done. He's the only kid in the room. By more than a decade. I'm closer in age to most of his group mates than he is. He got a pack in the tournament, as apparently you do, and pulled a card. 'Whoa, that's a $40 card!' some guy said. I know, with certainty, that had I not been there, somebody would have screwed him out of it."

—u/7237R601