Kaarin has built a following of over 2.4 million on TikTok and 483K on Instagram for sharing her and her husband's home and the behind-the-scenes of putting it all together. But before going mega-viral for sharing her vibrant design style, she started with posting sewing content online, a hobby she picked up while working as a night-shift nurse. "I loved feeling like I had a community to share things with. That slowly expanded into me sharing more of my crochet projects, design, and art — and along the way, I found a love for colorful design!" she told BuzzFeed.