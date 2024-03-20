Skip To Content
Solo Travelers, What’s A Hotel Safety Tip That More People Should Know?

How do you make your hotel stay safe and secure?

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Solo travel can be an amazing but daunting experience — so taking steps to ensure your trip is safe can make you feel 1,000 times more prepared.

Woman taking photo of Eiffel Tower with her phone
Mystockimages / Getty Images

So solo travelers, when it comes to hotels and lodging, what are some helpful safety tips that more people should know?

A suitcase stands in front of a neatly made bed in a hotel room, likely suggesting travel or a stay
Twenty47studio / Getty Images

Maybe there are safety devices to keep your room secure that you never travel without — like a door stop alarm that alerts you if someone enters your room.

Man in a business suit exiting a room through an open door
Igor Alecsander / Getty Images

Perhaps you have advice when it comes to booking or researching a hotel, like looking for one with security cameras in public spaces, such as the lobby, hallways, or parking lots — or not booking a room on the first floor (since it's more likely to be broken into).

people checking into their hotel at the front desk
Alistair Berg / Getty Images

Or maybe you'd suggest NEVER sharing your hotel info or room number out loud, especially in public areas.

Woman in a floral dress and hat exchanges card with receptionist at desk
Nitat Termmee / Getty Images

Or perhaps you'd recommend always making it "seem" like you're in your room, even when you're not there — by leaving the TV on or using the "do not disturb" door sign.

Sign on door handle reads &quot;Please Do Not Disturb&quot;
Getty Images

We want to hear all your advice! In the comments below, share a hotel safety tip you'd recommend while solo traveling — and why it's needed. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.