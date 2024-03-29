  • Add Yours badge

Homeowners, Tell Us The Expensive Items That You Don’t Regret Buying

We want to know what's worth the splurge for your place.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

Having a house is already a huge investment — but as a homeowner, there are probably some additional items you've bought for your place that have been a lifesaver.

Woman standing by a &#x27;For Sale&#x27; sign with an added &#x27;Sold&#x27; sign, smiling, in front of a house
Lifestylevisuals / Getty Images

So, we want to know: what are some expensive items you've purchased for your home that are actually worth the money?

Key with house-shaped keychain in focus; blurred background with two people, one holding a box, possibly moving in
Maria Korneeva / Getty Images

Like, perhaps you're glad you invested in things you'll spend a lot of time using, like a high-quality desk chair for your home office or a great mattress and sheets for your bedroom.

Close-up of a mattress with textured fabric, a white sheet, and a soft green blanket on top
Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

Perhaps you don't think it's a good idea to go cheap on pots and pans, and you believe it's much better to invest in more expensive ones that will last for years.

Kitchen with various pots on the stove and utensils in a holder
Fabrikacr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe you spent money on specific upgrades for your home, like a home security system or high-quality windows — which can help you save money on heating in the long run.

Bright living room with two sofas, a coffee table, and large windows providing natural light
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Or perhaps you think "fancy" cleaning products, like a robot vacuum cleaner, are 1,000% worth the hype, as they make maintaining your home sooo much more manageable.

Person relaxing on a couch using a tablet with a robotic vacuum cleaner in the foreground
Songsak Rohprasit / Getty Images

Homeowners, in the comments below, tell us the expensive items you've bought for your home that are worth the money — and why you'd recommend them. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.