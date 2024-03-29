Having a house is already a huge investment — but as a homeowner, there are probably some additional items you've bought for your place that have been a lifesaver.
So, we want to know: what are some expensive items you've purchased for your home that are actually worth the money?
Like, perhaps you're glad you invested in things you'll spend a lot of time using, like a high-quality desk chair for your home office or a great mattress and sheets for your bedroom.
Perhaps you don't think it's a good idea to go cheap on pots and pans, and you believe it's much better to invest in more expensive ones that will last for years.
Or maybe you spent money on specific upgrades for your home, like a home security system or high-quality windows — which can help you save money on heating in the long run.
Or perhaps you think "fancy" cleaning products, like a robot vacuum cleaner, are 1,000% worth the hype, as they make maintaining your home sooo much more manageable.
Homeowners, in the comments below, tell us the expensive items you've bought for your home that are worth the money — and why you'd recommend them.