EMTs, Paramedics, And 911 Operators, Tell Us The Scariest Moment You've Had On The Job

As a first responder or 911 operator, you've probably had some unbelievable — and even dangerous — experiences at work that you'll never forget, and we want to hear the behind-the-scenes of it all.
So, EMTs, paramedics, or 911 operators, what's the scariest moment you've had on the job?
Like, maybe as a 911 operator, you received a call where someone actually confessed a crime, and to this day, it still sends chills down your spine.
Perhaps as an EMT or paramedic, you've had moments where you were certain a patient wasn't going to survive, but by some miracle, they did.
Or maybe there have been times when your own life has been put in danger on the job, and you can share what happened from beginning to end.
Whatever it is, we want to hear your story.