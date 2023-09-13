1.
This customer who was upset their food delivery was delayed due to a tornado:
2.
This girl who wasted alllll this ice cream just to make the perfect swirl:
3.
This parent who gave a one-star review because they couldn't get a refund for not eating all the sushi they ordered:
4.
This customer who doesn't want to give a tip because of this:
5.
This person who left a one-star review after buying a literal fake phone and being disappointed that it didn't work:
6.
This customer who's mad that a store closed during a huge snowstorm, and she didn't get to use her 30% coupon:
7.
This angry reviewer who may have mixed up two letters:
8.
This customer who's mad they didn't get the sale price after the sale ended:
9.
This customer who left a bad review because they could only order vegan food...at a vegan café:
10.
This person who did NOT even visit this local bookstore and left this review:
11.
This person who tried to get the lowest price for this iPhone:
12.
This local restaurant who had to call out entitled guests who aren't paying for their food:
13.
This person who got mad that an artist charges for custom work (yet gives away pre-made sketches for free):
14.
This "regular customer" who thought he deserved another cookie for free after dropping it:
15.
This customer who's mad that a mattress store wouldn't help them move a bed they purchased two years ago:
16.
This person who wants a $1,000 PC build — which was being sold for $400 — for free:
17.
This customer who was upset about a free gift that came with their order:
18.
This person who offered to pay a price they couldn't afford:
19.
And finally, this person who made these ridiculous trade offers in exchange for an Xbox and four controllers for $275: