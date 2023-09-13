    19 Screenshots Of Ridiculous Customers Who Are Serious Cheapskates Or Just Straight-Up Entitled

    Well, I guess decency no longer exists.

    1. This customer who was upset their food delivery was delayed due to a tornado:

    &quot;Are you kidding me !!!&quot;
    2. This girl who wasted alllll this ice cream just to make the perfect swirl:

    Chocolate ice cream not being used
    3. This parent who gave a one-star review because they couldn't get a refund for not eating all the sushi they ordered:

    &quot;IT SHOULD BE EVERY RESTAURANTS POLICY THAT THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS RIGHT! ALWAYS!&quot;
    4. This customer who doesn't want to give a tip because of this:

    &quot;There goes your tip.&quot;
    5. This person who left a one-star review after buying a literal fake phone and being disappointed that it didn't work:

    &quot;I wish i had not purchased.&quot;
    A phone replica for sale
    6. This customer who's mad that a store closed during a huge snowstorm, and she didn't get to use her 30% coupon:

    &quot;It&#x27;s frustrating when there are so many exceptions to using the coupons!&quot;
    7. This angry reviewer who may have mixed up two letters:

    &quot;Absolutely gutted.&quot;
    8. This customer who's mad they didn't get the sale price after the sale ended:

    &quot;i see you&#x27;re leaving the organization, but I guess not leaving a good legacy.&quot;
    9. This customer who left a bad review because they could only order vegan food...at a vegan café:

    &quot;The cafe where we get only vegan food!&quot;
    10. This person who did NOT even visit this local bookstore and left this review:

    &quot;I cannot rate the experience as I could not locate the bookstore.&quot;
    11. This person who tried to get the lowest price for this iPhone:

    &quot;Tell him life ain&#x27;t easy&quot;
    12. This local restaurant who had to call out entitled guests who aren't paying for their food:

    &quot;please leave your Karen at home.&quot;
    13. This person who got mad that an artist charges for custom work (yet gives away pre-made sketches for free):

    &quot;if you asked me for custom work of course I am going to charge you&quot;
    14. This "regular customer" who thought he deserved another cookie for free after dropping it:

    &quot;One of those nasty feelings when you buy a cookie with coffee and drop it on the ground just after you exit.&quot;
    And according to the OP, the "main dude" who works at the shop has never even seen him before.

    15. This customer who's mad that a mattress store wouldn't help them move a bed they purchased two years ago:

    &quot;don&#x27;t expect any else after that.&quot;
    16. This person who wants a $1,000 PC build — which was being sold for $400 — for free:

    &quot;fuck you and your pc you fucking...&quot;
    17. This customer who was upset about a free gift that came with their order:

    &quot;I don&#x27;t like this color.&quot;
    18. This person who offered to pay a price they couldn't afford:

    &quot;Only I have $200.00&quot;
    19. And finally, this person who made these ridiculous trade offers in exchange for an Xbox and four controllers for $275:

    &quot;Still going depend on what you are offering&quot;
    &quot;A full set dinning table&quot;
    &quot;No thank you&quot;
    &quot;How much can you do for 1 controller&quot;
