    21 DIY Projects That Failed Soooo Hard, I Cannot Help But Laugh Uncontrollably

    Everyone's so ✨CREATIVE✨.

    Liz Richardson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The truck hot tub:

    A hot tub in a truck bed
    u/Zzazy1 / Via reddit.com

    2. This boss who added allll these lights:

    Lights everywhere on a ceiling
    u/Kattivakk / Via reddit.com

    3. This "repair guy" who fixed an overheating laptop:

    Holes poked in a laptop
    u/xReaperOmega / Via reddit.com

    4. This light switch:

    A badly placed light switch
    u/FriendlySceptic / Via reddit.com

    5. This dad who fixed the kitchen sink:

    A screwdriver in the kitchen sink
    u/Metalgreek / Via reddit.com

    HOW is this supposed to work?!

    6. This deck that will absolutely, without a doubt, fall apart the moment someone gets in that pool:

    An elevated pool
    u/nahog99 / Via reddit.com

    7. This car fan???

    A huge fan on a car
    u/PatPetPitPotPut / Via reddit.com

    8. This microwave mailbox:

    A microwave as a mailbox
    u/Fryphax / Via reddit.com

    9. This nightmarish baby doll nightlight:

    A doll nightlight
    u/Intrepid_Wanderer / Via reddit.com

    10. This denim couch cover:

    A denim couch cover
    u/Animarchy666 / Via reddit.com

    11. Help, they're EVERYWHERE:

    A denim couch
    u/MaxtheMighty / Via reddit.com
    12. These renters who cut a hole in the air duct:

    A hole in an air duct
    u/KlonoaOfTheWind / Via reddit.com

    13. This dad who painted the light yellow <3:

    A yellow light
    u/yasbo / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who used Liquid Nails to secure this mantle on the wall for a TV:

    A fallen TV
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    15. This repaired couch:

    Electric tape on a couch
    u/Machinefun / Via reddit.com

    16. This wooden fireplace:

    A wooden fireplace
    u/LowYak3 / Via reddit.com

    17. This toilet seat guitar:

    A guitar made out of a toilet seat
    u/PM_ME_KITTYNIPPLES / Via reddit.com

    18. This (positive) COVID test USB:

    A COVID test USB
    u/infinitytec / Via reddit.com

    19. Oh, and these aluminum tread tiles for the bathroom:

    Aluminum tiles
    u/chapmouse / Via reddit.com

    20. These zip ties for shower curtain rings:

    Zip ties as curtain rods
    u/rohlovely / Via reddit.com
    21. And finally, this boyfriend who made a pillow out of his chest hair for his girlfriend:

    A heart made out of chest hair
    u/reillyfitz / Via reddit.com
    Stay creative, folks!

    H/T: r/DiWHY