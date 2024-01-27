7. "My mom did this! Twice! She married my father and got pregnant with me immediately. She was just 20 years old. I was born; he was a turd. She divorced him and found out a few weeks later that she was pregnant with my brother. They both decided to do 'the right thing' and get married and try to make things work so that my brother and I could be raised by their parents. Surprise! Dad is still a turd. He kept my brother, my mom kept me. I didn’t see my brother for two or three full years. Literally forgot about the guy because we were so young."

"My mom met my stepdad when I was 4. They got married. My mom cheated on him when I was 9 or so? Then, she found out he was cheating on her, too. Weird times. He wanted to work things out. She wanted to be with her boyfriend (he made more money). What followed was a three-year stint of my mom hooking up with rich guys, then hating them and moving us into weird trailer parks overnight.

Eventually, she got back around to my stepdad. They remarried and have been together ever since. I think they’ve been married a solid 15 years now. They really do seem to love each other. I think they just had too much baggage to make it work the first time. They split up, slept around, and realized they just wanted to be with each other. They’re really both happy together now!

I don’t like either one of them, but I think they did the right thing by getting remarried. Moral of the story: If you’re getting remarried to the same person for the right reasons, it just might work out."

—u/en-ron_hubbard