17 Screenshots Of Dating App Convos That Went From Bad To Worse REAL Fast

The red flags are red flagging. 🚩🚩🚩

1. This compliment: u/DistributionWise2294 / Via reddit.com 2. These Tinder matches that have a very different energy: u/yagirlearth / Via reddit.com 3. This match who believes he can get whoever he wants: u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com 4. This "mommy" opener that didn't work: u/shork2005 / Via reddit.com 5. This match who didn't ask a question: u/Inevitable-Page-6241 / Via reddit.com 6. This person who had the audacity to swipe right to send this message: reddit.com 7. And this person who matched TWICE just to say this: u/Iwassah / Via reddit.com 8. This person who had an awful reply: u/stoutyboy / Via reddit.com 9. This "funny" date story that's actually not funny at all: u/AutumnLaughter / Via reddit.com u/AutumnLaughter / Via reddit.com 10. This convo that started off cute: u/madamevanessa98 / Via reddit.com u/madamevanessa98 / Via reddit.com 11. This match who chose to be honest: reddit.com 12. This dog owner: u/treesakul / Via reddit.com 13. This person who has riveting conversation skills: u/pm221197 / Via reddit.com 14. This car drama: u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com 15. This guy who sounds like a lovely date: u/luniiz01 / Via reddit.com 16. This convo that was messy from the start: u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com 17. And finally, this dude who had the most fascinating insults: u/IllustratorSea8372 / Via reddit.com Wow. H/T: r/Tinder and r/Bumble