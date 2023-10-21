17 Screenshots Of Dating App Convos That Went From Bad To Worse REAL Fast

The red flags are red flagging. 🚩🚩🚩

1. This compliment:

&quot;You remind me of my pinky toe&quot;
u/DistributionWise2294 / Via reddit.com

2. These Tinder matches that have a very different energy:

&quot;Can I eat your p______ today?&quot;
u/yagirlearth / Via reddit.com

3. This match who believes he can get whoever he wants:

&quot;I usually don&#x27;t give females like you my time of day&quot;
u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Sorry dude but you&#x27;re not special&quot;
u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com

4. This "mommy" opener that didn't work:

&quot;I know I feel pretty gross&quot;
u/shork2005 / Via reddit.com

5. This match who didn't ask a question:

&quot;Delightful&quot;
u/Inevitable-Page-6241 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who had the audacity to swipe right to send this message:

&quot;Please like people within your means&quot;
reddit.com

7. And this person who matched TWICE just to say this:

&quot;To remind you that you&#x27;re still a fatty&quot;
u/Iwassah / Via reddit.com

8. This person who had an awful reply:

&quot;And what did I do to your for that&quot;
u/stoutyboy / Via reddit.com

9. This "funny" date story that's actually not funny at all:

&quot;Oh I&#x27;ll bite, what&#x27;s your funniest date story?&quot;
u/AutumnLaughter / Via reddit.com
&quot;As for dates.. haven&#x27;t been on any.&quot;
u/AutumnLaughter / Via reddit.com

10. This convo that started off cute:

&quot;Also with the utmost respect can I blow your back out?&quot;
u/madamevanessa98 / Via reddit.com
&quot;And here we are chatting&quot;
u/madamevanessa98 / Via reddit.com

11. This match who chose to be honest:

&quot;Nah I&#x27;m good&quot;
reddit.com

12. This dog owner:

&quot;i don&#x27;t want to call him mine... feels wrong.&quot;
u/treesakul / Via reddit.com

13. This person who has riveting conversation skills:

&quot;Yes&quot;
u/pm221197 / Via reddit.com

14. This car drama:

&quot;It&#x27;s still dark out&quot;
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Im not going to ask you to pick me up&quot;
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
&quot;I feel like that everything I don&#x27;t want when I&#x27;m dating someone&quot;
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Im not reading to deep into it&quot;
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Not saying, &#x27;Do you use Uber?&#x27;&quot;
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
screenshot of a Bumble exchange
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Bumble exchange
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com

15. This guy who sounds like a lovely date:

&quot;Why don&#x27;t you work out?&quot;
u/luniiz01 / Via reddit.com

16. This convo that was messy from the start:

&quot;You matched with....&quot;
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Hinge exchange
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Hinge exchange
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Hinge exchange
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
&quot;You are something special for sure. Best of luck&quot;
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this dude who had the most fascinating insults:

&quot;I plan on dying alone.&quot;
u/IllustratorSea8372 / Via reddit.com

