    Medical Professionals, What Are Some "Small," Everyday Habits That Can Drastically Improve Your Health?

    Give us your best tips!

    If you have new health goals or simply want to improve your day-to-day life, making changes can feel intimidating. However, being consistent — even in the "simplest" things — can have a significant impact over time.

    So, nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals, what are some "small," everyday habits people can do to drastically improve their health?

    Like, maybe you find that people often overlook the importance of moderate daily exercise, especially as they get older — and you've helped patients start a consistent routine that works for them and has made a big difference in their lives.

    Perhaps you're a dentist and have a hygiene tip that people may not know, like not rinsing your mouth with water immediately after brushing, as it reduces the effects of the fluoride from your toothpaste.

    Maybe you're constantly reminding patients to get adequate sleep every night — and you have solid advice on how to get a better night's rest.

    Perhaps you highly recommend that people incorporate specific foods in their meals that are super important for nutrition, such as leafy greens, which can support brain health.

    Or maybe you have other lifestyle recommendations, like reducing stress, and you have a few tips that have worked quite well.

    Medical professionals, in the comments below, tell us a "small," everyday habit that can drastically improve one's health — and why it's important. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.