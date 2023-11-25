Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    21 Cheap People Who Were Caught Selling Literal JUNK Online

    I lost all hope in humanity when I saw that pooped-in couch being sold for $900.

    Liz Richardson
    by Liz Richardson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This empty fortune cookie wrapper for $100:

    &quot;Unopened Empty Fortune Cookie&quot;
    u/squidledee / Via reddit.com

    2. These roller skates for $35:

    &quot;Used Office Depot roller skates&quot;
    u/antibendystraw / Via reddit.com

    3. These "very rare" "father and son" puffed Doritos for a whopping $20K:

    Puffed Doritos for sale
    u/goodwillmarinelli / Via reddit.com

    4. This 12-year-old TV for $450, aka the price of a new one today:

    TV for sale
    u/butchqueennerd / Via reddit.com

    5. These bags of yes, DRYER LINT, for $50:

    a large piece of dryer lint for sale
    u/CoordinatorFightClub / Via reddit.com

    6. This disgusting, smelly couch for $900:

    &quot;just because I can smell it doesn&#x27;t mean you can.&quot;
    u/BadBaboon / Via reddit.com

    7. These ornaments filled with real spaghetti for $5 each:

    spaghetti ornaments
    u/DragonSin1313 / Via reddit.com

    8. This guard log for $2,500:

    &quot;Guard Log&quot;
    u/PatPierce1916 / Via reddit.com

    9. This "vintage VHS videocassette rewinder" for $275:

    &quot;Vintage VHS Videocassette Rewinder&quot;
    u/kurlythemonkey / Via reddit.com

    10. This Taco Bell sauce collection for nearly $25K!!!:

    a large assortment of Taco Bell sauces
    u/Mor3lynn / Via reddit.com

    11. These "handmade cream cloud bedside tables" for $70:

    &quot;Handmade Cream Cloud Bedside Tables&quot;
    u/Appropriate_Row_7536 / Via reddit.com

    12. This lettuce shaped like the Nike logo for $5K!!!!!!!!!:

    &quot;lettuce shaped like nike sign&quot;
    u/raremetalupa / Via reddit.com

    13. This misprinted ketchup packet for $500:

    &quot;Misprinted Chick-fil-a Ketchup&quot;
    u/RedditorMcReddington / Via reddit.com

    14. This mystery Nintendo DS game for $80:

    &quot;Rare 2009 Nintendo Ds game&quot;
    u/Zeroshim / Via reddit.com

    15. This broken bottle for $50:

    &quot;Crushing Beers Art.&quot;
    u/freeski919 / Via reddit.com

    16. These McDonald's order receipts with "rare numbers" for $360:

    &quot;RARE NUMBERS FROM MCDONALD ORDER RECIPTS&quot;
    u/livelaughlard / Via reddit.com

    17. This "spicy snack plate" for $10:

    &quot;Spicy Snack Plates&quot;
    u/eves13 / Via reddit.com

    18. The "Mona Lisa" for $1M:

    Mona Lisa portrait
    u/Defiant-Emergency230 / Via reddit.com

    19. These fake shoes (and the seller's response to the review):

    &quot;hehe&quot;
    u/Reasonable_Tune_8688 / Via reddit.com

    20. This cracked, dirty iPod classic for $130:

    &quot;iPod classic&quot;
    u/bringmethekfc / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, air from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour for $100:

    &quot;AUTHENTIC AIR&quot;
    u/hmmmmmmmmmmmmO / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/delusionalcraigslist