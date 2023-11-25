1.
This empty fortune cookie wrapper for $100:
2.
These roller skates for $35:
3.
These "very rare" "father and son" puffed Doritos for a whopping $20K:
4.
This 12-year-old TV for $450, aka the price of a new one today:
5.
These bags of yes, DRYER LINT, for $50:
6.
This disgusting, smelly couch for $900:
7.
These ornaments filled with real spaghetti for $5 each:
8.
This guard log for $2,500:
9.
This "vintage VHS videocassette rewinder" for $275:
10.
This Taco Bell sauce collection for nearly $25K!!!:
11.
These "handmade cream cloud bedside tables" for $70:
12.
This lettuce shaped like the Nike logo for $5K!!!!!!!!!:
13.
This misprinted ketchup packet for $500:
14.
This mystery Nintendo DS game for $80:
15.
This broken bottle for $50:
16.
These McDonald's order receipts with "rare numbers" for $360:
17.
This "spicy snack plate" for $10:
18.
The "Mona Lisa" for $1M:
19.
These fake shoes (and the seller's response to the review):
20.
This cracked, dirty iPod classic for $130:
21.
And finally, air from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour for $100: