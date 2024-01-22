6. "I had a roommate with a drinking problem. One time, he got really drunk and decided to fight the cops when they showed up because he was fighting people on the street in front of the house. I was at work on the night shift at the time, and I came home that morning to my front door kicked in, and the entire house was just absolutely trashed. Then, a few hours later, the landlord showed up with an eviction notice. I was too broke to move into my own apartment, so I asked a work colleague if I could rent the spare bedroom in his basement for a month or two while I saved money and planned my next move. He agreed. About a week later, I moved in, and he got caught cheating and just up and left his wife and child to be with his mistress. I felt bad about that because it left them in the lurch really bad, so instead of saving up money to move out, I covered the rent for a few months. In those few months, the lady got involved with another guy, and he and his kids moved in with us."

"It's been 12 years, and I still live there. They ended up getting married and were so appreciative that I kept them off the streets those first few months that they asked me to move into a much bigger house with them, where I'd have my own apartment in the renovated garage. I wouldn't trade these last 12 years for anything. I love the three kids as my own and watching them grow up into talented and kind adults has been probably the most rewarding and satisfying experience I'll ever have. For the first time in my life, I felt welcomed and that I had a family that loved and supported me. I laugh out loud when I think about how close I was to just moving back in with my mom back then."

—u/illpoet