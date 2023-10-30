21 Unlucky People Whose Days Just Went From Bad To Worse — Like, Wayyy Worse

Adulthood can get pretty messy.

1. This parent's two-year-old son who found a purple permanent marker and drew a masterpiece on the new couch:

lots of lines drawn on the armrest
u/pinkgrapefruit31 / Via reddit.com

2. This person received their order in the mail...in one of those display boxes that can only be opened at checkout:

u/poopoo-on-a-stick / Via reddit.com

3. This employee wore these weatherproof steel toe boots for the first time at work...but it cracked within two hours:

closeup of the crack along the side of the boot
u/TheLastGarf / Via reddit.com

4. This person discovered a neighbor draining their pool into their yard:

circle around the nozzle on their side of the fence
u/RightEconomy7072 / Via reddit.com

5. This person's rent is $1,750, but then...they checked their bank account:

the balance is higher than the available funds
u/Loose-Psychology-962 / Via reddit.com

6. This person paid $300 for three nights at this hotel because of the continental breakfast, but like, this was the continental breakfast:

a bottled water, apple, and a granola bar
u/awitcheskid / Via reddit.com

7. This mom's phone bill after unknowingly making long-distance calls, which were charged $3.50 a minute:

3 thousand due
u/cant_today / Via reddit.com

8. This employee, who works as a contractor, whose boss didn't contact him all weekend about where he has to work on Monday:

person saying they shouldn&#x27;t have to hound the employer about the address for work
u/CMDRMyNameIsWhat / Via reddit.com
person proceeds to quit
u/CMDRMyNameIsWhat / Via reddit.com

9. This person woke up to allll these scratches on car:

scratches on the trunk of the car
u/Responsible_Word4637 / Via reddit.com

10. This person bought a new heater and then found these creatures coming out of it the next morning:

multiple snakes
u/185four / Via reddit.com

11. This customer received these tip suggestions after a $15 taxi ride:

very high tips along with a rating
u/Dodds-Furniture / Via reddit.com

12. This person was doing laundry...but forgot about their fiancée’s favorite stuffed animal in the machine:

the stuffing has been taken out and is everywhere all over the clothes
u/_BARONVOND3LTA / Via reddit.com

13. This person had NO idea the outlet they plugged their crockpot into last night no longer works:

u/Possibility-Capable / Via reddit.com

14. This person made a lovely dinner in 30 minutes, but then the oven light bulb shattered:

shattered glass in the meal
u/Birchtri / Via reddit.com

15. This parent discovered their child dropped her favorite toy down a drainpipe:

bottom of the pipe
u/Navismom / Via reddit.com

16. This person's glass PC screen just, like, shattered:

the entire screen shattered
u/Lekande / Via reddit.com

17. This person woke up to their car covered in, um, vegetable oil:

u/lilmonk111 / Via reddit.com

Like, it was just drenched in oil???

u/lilmonk111 / Via reddit.com

And according to the OP, there were no cameras in this area of their apartment complex, so nobody knows what happened???

u/lilmonk111 / Via reddit.com

18. These neighbors left their old furniture in the apartment hallway, blocking the laundry room for everyone else for the last TWO days:

dresser and chair blocking the door
u/eXtremeAzure / Via reddit.com

19. This person was enjoying their morning coffee, and then spat out this little guy:

dead fly
u/qonkk / Via reddit.com

20. This teacher captured their classroom after a preschooler's tantrum:

toys covering the entire floor
u/Luka-the-Pooka / Via reddit.com
u/Luka-the-Pooka / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, this person's neighbor purposely blocked them in because they didn't like how they parked:

truck parked diagonally in two spots and a car in their parking spot right next to it
u/smhCallum / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating