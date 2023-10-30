1.
This parent's two-year-old son who found a purple permanent marker and drew a masterpiece on the new couch:
2.
This person received their order in the mail...in one of those display boxes that can only be opened at checkout:
3.
This employee wore these weatherproof steel toe boots for the first time at work...but it cracked within two hours:
4.
This person discovered a neighbor draining their pool into their yard:
5.
This person's rent is $1,750, but then...they checked their bank account:
6.
This person paid $300 for three nights at this hotel because of the continental breakfast, but like, this was the continental breakfast:
7.
This mom's phone bill after unknowingly making long-distance calls, which were charged $3.50 a minute:
8.
This employee, who works as a contractor, whose boss didn't contact him all weekend about where he has to work on Monday:
9.
This person woke up to allll these scratches on car:
10.
This person bought a new heater and then found these creatures coming out of it the next morning:
11.
This customer received these tip suggestions after a $15 taxi ride:
12.
This person was doing laundry...but forgot about their fiancée’s favorite stuffed animal in the machine:
13.
This person had NO idea the outlet they plugged their crockpot into last night no longer works:
14.
This person made a lovely dinner in 30 minutes, but then the oven light bulb shattered:
15.
This parent discovered their child dropped her favorite toy down a drainpipe:
16.
This person's glass PC screen just, like, shattered:
17.
This person woke up to their car covered in, um, vegetable oil:
Like, it was just drenched in oil???
And according to the OP, there were no cameras in this area of their apartment complex, so nobody knows what happened???
18.
These neighbors left their old furniture in the apartment hallway, blocking the laundry room for everyone else for the last TWO days:
19.
This person was enjoying their morning coffee, and then spat out this little guy:
20.
This teacher captured their classroom after a preschooler's tantrum:
21.
And finally, this person's neighbor purposely blocked them in because they didn't like how they parked: