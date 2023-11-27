Skip To Content
15 Texts That Are So Awkward, I Don't Think These People Will Recover After Sending Them

I would simply throw my phone across the room.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This seller who revealed his lowest point:

&quot;Probably when my wife took the kids and left me for another man&quot;
u/ridgedAvena50 / Via reddit.com

2. This guy who texts ~lik3 this~:

&quot;That&#x27;s gr3at&quot;
u/youreallbabes / Via reddit.com

3. This DoorDasher who tried hitting on this person's girlfriend after delivering food:

&quot;We&#x27;ll go out sometime unless ur way young ....&quot;
u/Nsjsjajsndndnsks / Via reddit.com

4. This person who thought they were going on a dinner date:

&quot;Dinner hangout&quot;
u/TroubleCapable1477 / Via reddit.com

5. This person who thought their crush was asking them out:

&quot;Yees&quot;
u/nxecutioner43 / Via reddit.com

6. This ex from two years ago who KEPT TEXTING their former partner who's been in a new relationship for over a year now:

&quot;Do you still love me?&quot;
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com
&quot;I miss you&quot;
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com
&quot;I MISS YOUUUUU&quot;
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com
&quot;I love you&quot;
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com

7. And this ex who used an excuse to reach out:

&quot;I had a feeling&quot;
u/snutis / Via reddit.com

8. This person who received a text from his mom's ex-boyfriend who asked if they wanted something of theirs that he found:

&quot;I&#x27;m sorry. It was a poor joke.&quot;
u/smallpersona / Via reddit.com

9. This person who texted the wrong person, but DEFINITELY has some drama with someone at work:

&quot;Crying over me*&quot;
u/ropadope23 / Via reddit.com
&quot;the only thing that&#x27;s fossilized is clearly your brain stem, idiot&quot;
u/ropadope23 / Via reddit.com

10. This aunt who sent this alarming message to the wrong number:

&quot;We are headed to the ER&quot;
u/applesheep4 / Via reddit.com

11. This security guard who texted this person's wife after checking her into a business:

&quot;Just trying to get to know u....&quot;
u/FunnyHighway9575 / Via reddit.com

12. This woman who won't accept the fact that she texted the wrong number...and now won't stop calling this person:

&quot;I am just a new person with a new phone number&quot;
u/learningytube / Via reddit.com
&quot;No, I do not&quot;
u/learningytube / Via reddit.com

13. This wife who sadly didn't realize her husband is on the dating app, Plenty of Fish:

&quot;Its really good he finds someone to go with almost every weekend.&quot;
u/GroundbreakingAge591 / Via reddit.com

14. This person who tried to make his ex jealous???:

&quot;srry I didn&#x27;t mean to send that&quot;
u/pinsmari / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this date who meant to send this text to her friend:

&quot;live and let die&quot;
reddit.com