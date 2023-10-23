1.
This mom and sister (who are both single) got their own rings to match the bride's engagement ring:
2.
These guests who think it's OK to have a proposal at a wedding:
3.
This wedding guest who thought it would be funny to write "I hope you guys don't get divorced. Just kidding!" in the guest book:
4.
This guest who was offended that a newly married couple played HER song:
5.
This distant "friend" who asked to be invited to this person's wedding (even though they've barely spoken over the years) — and then tried persuading them not to get married when the answer was no:
6.
This guest who tried inviting other people to the wedding and then sent this:
7.
This guy who decided not to attend his friend's wedding for this reason:
8.
This parent who's not stopping their child from wearing a lion costume to a wedding:
9.
These family members who threw a kid's BIRTHDAY PARTY at a wedding:
10.
This guest who attempted to bring their kid to the wedding and did not like being told no:
11.
This "toxic" maid of honor who doesn't like anyone in the wedding — including the person her best friend is marrying:
12.
This cousin who made this wedding quite memorable:
13.
This maid of honor who, according to the wedding photographer, was TEXTING on her phone the entire ceremony — and it was caught in the photos:
14.
And finally, this family member who's insisting on wearing a white dress to a wedding: