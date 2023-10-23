    14 Self-Absorbed People Who Should NEVER Be Allowed To Attend A Wedding Ever Again

    Whatever you do, don't write, "I hope you guys don't get divorced" in the guest book.

    1. This mom and sister (who are both single) got their own rings to match the bride's engagement ring:

    closeup of the square diamond ring
    u/terracottatown / Via reddit.com

    2. These guests who think it's OK to have a proposal at a wedding:

    long message on social media discussing the proposal
    reddit.com

    3. This wedding guest who thought it would be funny to write "I hope you guys don't get divorced. Just kidding!" in the guest book:

    closeup of the message in the guest book
    u/tn_notahick / Via reddit.com

    4. This guest who was offended that a newly married couple played HER song:

    message on social media
    u/ifyoureoffendedgtfo / Via reddit.com

    5. This distant "friend" who asked to be invited to this person's wedding (even though they've barely spoken over the years) — and then tried persuading them not to get married when the answer was no:

    phone messages of someone asking if they can come to the wedding
    u/Lioness_96 / Via reddit.com
    long messages sent
    u/Lioness_96 / Via reddit.com

    6. This guest who tried inviting other people to the wedding and then sent this:

    someone saying they invited other guests that want to be there and will pay for them
    u/Personal-Advisor4328 / Via reddit.com

    7. This guy who decided not to attend his friend's wedding for this reason:

    person declining because they are attracted to the one getting married
    u/Hamburrgergirl / Via reddit.com

    8. This parent who's not stopping their child from wearing a lion costume to a wedding:

    bride upset that the child will be wearing a costume
    u/Zebra4129 / Via reddit.com

    9. These family members who threw a kid's BIRTHDAY PARTY at a wedding:

    social media post venting about the situation
    u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

    10. This guest who attempted to bring their kid to the wedding and did not like being told no:

    bride saying her wedding is 18 years and up
    reddit.com
    person upset that they can&#x27;t bring their daughter and the bride is refusing to pay for a babysitter
    reddit.com
    person saying if the bride transfers them $300 then they&#x27;ll come to the wedding
    reddit.com
    reddit.com

    11. This "toxic" maid of honor who doesn't like anyone in the wedding — including the person her best friend is marrying:

    person saying they hate the whole wedding party
    u/CosmicMoose77 / Via reddit.com
    they keep texting that they hate everyone involved
    u/CosmicMoose77 / Via reddit.com
    u/CosmicMoose77 / Via reddit.com
    person doubling down and saying that they&#x27;ll be there for the bride
    u/CosmicMoose77 / Via reddit.com
    last message also stating that they don&#x27;t like the fiance
    u/CosmicMoose77 / Via reddit.com

    12. This cousin who made this wedding quite memorable:

    person saying that the bride&#x27;s cousin gave out acid as a wedding gift
    u/dukethelxpitty / Via reddit.com

    13. This maid of honor who, according to the wedding photographer, was TEXTING on her phone the entire ceremony — and it was caught in the photos:

    photographer wondering if they should sent the wedding photos because the maid of honor is clearly on her phone the entire ceremony
    u/MelancholyMember / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, this family member who's insisting on wearing a white dress to a wedding:

    text message with the question
    u/sofierylala / Via reddit.com

