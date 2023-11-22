Skip To Content
    Escape The Cold This Winter And Head To Aruba — Here Are 15 Fun Things To Do While You're There

    Bring on the sun and the palm trees!

    Liza Hicks
    BuzzFeed Staff

    As the leaves begin to fall and the air gets a chill crisp, that familiar feeling returns (sigh)...

    HBO / Via giphy.com

    So, for all of you snowbirds looking for a little inspo for your next hot vacation destination, here are a couple of unique things to do in Aruba.

    A woman frolicking in Eagle Beach
    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Join the likes of celebs like Tom Cruise, Oprah and Michael Jordan who have all visited and vacationed in Aruba!

    1. Enjoy the picture-perfect Eagle Beach and stay at The Embassy Suites.

    A woman enjoying the pool at a hotel
    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Eagle Beach is a stunning beach that was recently named Trip Advisor's top beach in the Caribbean because of its cool white sand, crystal clear turquoise water, and laidback, chill beach vibes. Located off Eagle Beach is The Embassy Suites. With breakfast and a nightly cocktail reception included, its the ideal place to make home base for your trip! Plus, the pool and the ocean views are *chef's kiss*. 

    2. Take a tour of the island and visit the California Lighthouse.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Aruba is a small island that's only 33km wide and 9km long — so book a half-day tour with a local guide to visit some of iconic landmarks like the California Lighthouse. The lighthouse is named after a ship turned shipwreck named California. The views of the island from the top of the lighthouse are beautiful but get ready for the 117 stepped staircase to get there! 

    3. Satisfy your inner artist by checking out the San Nicolas Murals.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    If you appreciate beautiful art full of vibrant colours, then a visit to the San Nicolas murals is a must! Murals painted by local and international artists are located all along Main Street in San Nicolas. It's a true feast for the eyes. If you're in the area and looking for somewhere to eat, locals recommend trying out O'Neil Caribbean Kitchen for some authentic Caribbean cuisine.

    4. Sip on a Papaya-rita, a drink that really encapsulates all the delicious flavours of Aruba.

    A Papaya-rita drink
    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    The Papaya-rita is a margarita made of papayas with a good ol' spicy kick to it. It's the refreshing and delicious signature drink found at Brickstones. Plus, the spicy peppers and papayas are both grown locally. You can enjoy this drink with or without the alchohol... its up to you! Cheers!

    5. Relieve some stress and get some cuddles in by visiting a donkey sanctuary.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Get up close and personal with over 129 donkeys at Aruba's Donkey Sanctuary! The Donkey Sanctuary is volunteer run and entrance is free. For a small donation you can even purchase food to feed the donkeys. Can confirm that these donkeys are extremely adorable IRL! 

    6. Spoil yourself with top quality skincare products while learning all about the aloe vera plant.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Fun fact: Aruba has been growing and exporting aloe vera for over 150 years... so they really know what they are doing! If self-care and skincare is your thing then make sure to check out Royal Aruba Aloe for luscious lotions, soaps, and hair care products. You can even get a tour of the aloe vera farm while learning all about the benefits of the plant.

    7. Indulge in delicious Carribean cuisine at the Old Kanoku House.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Just off the main road in the Palm Beach area is a local, family-run restaurant called The Old Kanoku House. This place came highly recommended by our tour guide for good reason! The food is fresh and delicious. The restaurant itself is also super cute and charming on the inside and outside.

    8. Speaking of food, make sure to check out the incredible gastronomy scene at other local spots.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Aruba is a foodie's paradise with over 250 eateries to choose from! You could stay on the island for a week and still eat a different restaurant for every meal. Locals recommend Papiamento or Bohemian Restaurant.

    9. Explore the world famous Palm Beach.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Palm Beach is a vibrant area full of restaurants, hotels, casinos, and shops. Its stunning turquoise water and silky, sandy beach makes it a popular tourist destination. There's a beach trail for exploring and tons of local restaurants to eat RIGHT on the water!

    10. Splurge on some locally made goodies by checking out the shops and market.

    A bottle of Hot Delight Gourmet Hot Sauces
    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Oranjestad, the vibrant capital of Aruba, has an array of shopping options from local markets to designer boutiques to cute little shops. There's something to suit every budget and every need!

    11. Enjoy all the beaches that Aruba has to offer.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Did you know that there are no such things as a private beach in Aruba? Part of its magical charm is that the beaches are for everyone! Check out the smaller beaches off the beaten path like Arashi Beach (located on the north side of the island), Baby Beach, and Rogers Beach.

    12. Snack on a local favourite, a cheese pastiche.

    A photo of cheese pastiche
    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Deep fried dough stuffed with cheese — enough said!

    13. Take in the sunset on an evening boat cruise.

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    What's more beautiful than watching the sun set slowly into the ocean on the horizon? Probably watching the sun set slowly into the ocean on a catamaran boat. For a fun experience book a sunset cruise with Red Sail Sports with meals, drinks, and live music included.

    14. Hang out with some butterflies.

    Two beautiful butterflies drinking from orange slices.
    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    Get up close and personal with over 40 different species of butterflies at The Butterfly Farm. This is truly a unique and beautiful experience for all ages to enjoy. Upon stepping onto the butterfly farm it feels like stepping into a movie — there are stunning butterflies literally everywhere! Although you aren't allowed to touch them you might be lucky enough for one to land on you. The guides that work there are also super friendly and knowledgeable.

    15. And finally... relax, sit pool side, and soak in the sun!

    Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

    On average, Aruba has about 250-300 sunny days a year... so soak in all that sun! Take that relaxing up a notch by enjoying the sun poolside while ordering a pina colada from the pool bar (and don't forget to apply your sunscreen!).

    From the friendly locals, to the stunning beaches, and unique experiences there's a unique charm about this sunny island. Aruba is the perfect place to make a winter getaway whether you're looking for a family vacation, an adventure with friends, or a romantic getaway. Bring on the sun!

    Editor's Note: BuzzFeed was provided this trip free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.