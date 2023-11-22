Escape The Cold This Winter And Head To Aruba — Here Are 15 Fun Things To Do While You're There

As the leaves begin to fall and the air gets a chill crisp, that familiar feeling returns (sigh)...
So, for all of you snowbirds looking for a little inspo for your next hot vacation destination, here are a couple of unique things to do in Aruba.
2. Take a tour of the island and visit the California Lighthouse.
3. Satisfy your inner artist by checking out the San Nicolas Murals.
4. Sip on a Papaya-rita, a drink that really encapsulates all the delicious flavours of Aruba.
5. Relieve some stress and get some cuddles in by visiting a donkey sanctuary.
6. Spoil yourself with top quality skincare products while learning all about the aloe vera plant.
8. Speaking of food, make sure to check out the incredible gastronomy scene at other local spots.
9. Explore the world famous Palm Beach.
10. Splurge on some locally made goodies by checking out the shops and market.
11. Enjoy all the beaches that Aruba has to offer.
12. Snack on a local favourite, a cheese pastiche.
13. Take in the sunset on an evening boat cruise.
14. Hang out with some butterflies.
15. And finally... relax, sit pool side, and soak in the sun!
From the friendly locals, to the stunning beaches, and unique experiences there's a unique charm about this sunny island. Aruba is the perfect place to make a winter getaway whether you're looking for a family vacation, an adventure with friends, or a romantic getaway. Bring on the sun!
