The Banff Cocktail Trail Exists And, Of Course, I Had To Try It Out — Here's How It Went

Banff, Alberta is known for its stunning mountains, premium skiing, and endless outdoor adventures.
But I recently learned that Banff is also a culinary destination for foodies and cocktail connoisseurs.
So when I got the invitation to experience the Banff Cocktail Trail, this foodie jumped at the opportunity! Now that's the kind of trail I want to explore.
The Banff Cocktail Trail is a delicious partnership between Park Distillery and Jolene's Tea House that highlights tea-infused cocktails in an interactive way.
For the Banff Cocktail Trail, you embark on a self-guided tea cocktail crawl through downtown Banff. The cocktail stops are all within a five-minute walk of each other so you can plan your own route at your own leisure.
So without further ado, lets get cocktail trailing.
Now, all the cocktails were delicious, but my favourite one was...
The Matcha Colada from Hello Sunshine
So, would you try the Banff Cocktail Trail? Which cocktail tickles your fancy the most? Let us know in the comments below.
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed was provided a portion of this trip free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.