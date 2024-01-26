Skip To Content
The Banff Cocktail Trail Exists And, Of Course, I Had To Try It Out — Here's How It Went

Gorgeous mountain views AND delicious cocktails? Sign me up.

Liza Hicks
by Liza Hicks

BuzzFeed Staff

Banff, Alberta is known for its stunning mountains, premium skiing, and endless outdoor adventures.

A view of the Canadian rockies from a street in Banff
Liza Hicks //  BuzzFeed

But I recently learned that Banff is also a culinary destination for foodies and cocktail connoisseurs.

Two plates of brunch, with a fireplace and girl in the background.
Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

Cheers to that.

So when I got the invitation to experience the Banff Cocktail Trail, this foodie jumped at the opportunity! Now that's the kind of trail I want to explore.

A photo of Banff with the Banff Cocktail Trail logo
Park Distillery / Via parkdistillery.com

What's better than sipping on scrumptious cocktails while enjoying views of the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains? Not much.

The Banff Cocktail Trail is a delicious partnership between Park Distillery and Jolene's Tea House that highlights tea-infused cocktails in an interactive way.

A Jolene&#x27;s Tea House cup and PARK distillery sign.
Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

Both companies are locally owned. They came together because they share the same goal of encouraging people to get out and about, while exploring the beautiful town of Banff! Thus the Banff Cocktail Trail was born. 

For the Banff Cocktail Trail, you embark on a self-guided tea cocktail crawl through downtown Banff. The cocktail stops are all within a five-minute walk of each other so you can plan your own route at your own leisure.

The writer holding a drink in front of a fireplace
Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

Tip: Stay at Peaks Hotel and Suites located in the centre of Banff — everything is walking distance. Plus, some of the units have cosy fireplaces and gorgeous mountain views.

So without further ado, lets get cocktail trailing.

1. First up, the Meadow Mint found at Bluebird

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

The Meadow Mint is perfectly tangy with a hint of peppermint from the tea syrup. It has a nice citrus flavour with every sip, and it's not too sweet. This gin-based cocktail would be great for brunch, après ski, or as an aperitivo — so anytime of the day, really!

TIP: Book a weekend brunch at Bluebird — it is THE SPOT. Plus, theres a brunch happy hour that features 25% off large format cocktails. Enjoy some yummy breakfast dishes by the crackling fire at this intimate spot inspired by a mid-century ski chalet. Oh and the key lime pie is *chef's kiss*.

2. The Matcha Colada at Hello Sunshine

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

Get ready for a totally unique and delicious cocktail with the Matcha Colada! Made from Jolene's Tea House matcha, Park rye, coconut and pineapple liqueurs, and coconut milk, this drink transports your taste buds to a tropical location. It's creamy, sweet, and the matcha flavour is subtle — super delicious.

TIP: Hello Sunshine hosts the HOTTEST happy hour in Banff, so don't miss it. This restaurant is a sushi, Japanese BBQ, and karaoke joint all in one place. From the eye-catching fire tables to the groovy decor, Hello Sunshine delivers the ~ultimate~ vibes. Rumour has it that there's even a speakeasy in the back...

3. The Mountaineer Marg at Park Distillery

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

The Mountaineer Marg is a refreshing spin on a classic margarita made with coconut tequila, Park vanilla vodka, and Jolene's Wild Blueberry tea. The coconut tequila and vanilla vodka gives it that unique flavour twist, and the blueberry tea adds a nice sweetness. It's a great cocktail choice to sip on inside (and outside!).

TIP: Join the daily free distillery tour to learn about the award-winning spirits made from fresh glacier water. Park Distillery is Canada’s first and only distillery located inside a National Park. PS: If you have a sweet tooth, you need to try the Maple Rye Ice Cream.

4. The Sicilian 75 at Lupo

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

One sip of the Sicilian 75 and you feel like you're at the Italian seaside! The Sicilian 75 is Lupo's tea-infused spin on the classic French 75, made with Park Alpine Dry Gin, Aperol, Chambord, Jolene's Teahouse Scarlet Berry tea syrup, and rose prosecco. It's perfectly bitter and tart, but not too sweet — a great aperitivo. The prosecco bubbles are a nice touch.

TIP: Lupo was included in Canada’s 100 Best for good reason. From the house-made pasta to the stone oven sourdough pizzas, each bite of food is divine. They encourage family-style eating and sharing (so that you can try more of the menu). Our server highly recommended the chicken parmigiana.

5. The Cucumber Gin Smash at 3 Bears Brewery

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

Created in 2022 as a tribute to Jolene's Tea House, the Cucumber Gin Smash is a crowd-pleasing favourite. It's a refreshing tea-twist, containing Park Alpine Dry Gin, cucumber, Jolene's Teahouse Alpine Peppermint tea, and lemon. It's fresh, zesty, and great to drink after a day on the slopes or at the shops.

TIP: Enjoy Monday Funday at 3 Bears Brewery with live music and pizza every Monday from 8 p.m. to close. 3 Bears Brewery has a retractable roof which gives it an outdoorsy mountain feel, from the comfort and warmth of the indoors. There's even a real 25-foot pine tree inside.

6. The After 8 at The Bison

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

The After 8 channels the popular chocolate mint bar into a delectable liquid dessert in a glass — the ideal treat after a scrumptious meal. It's made of Park classic vodka, creme de cacao, and Jolene's peppermint tea syrup. BTW, it's also available spirit free, and it actually comes with an After 8 chocolate treat.

TIP: The Bison is an elegant award-winning restaurant that specializes in farm to table dining using regional and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant boasts gorgeous mountain views, plus theres a rooftop terrace to enjoy, season-permitting, of course.

7. The Maple Old Fashioned at Bear Street Tavern

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

If you're looking for something to warm you right up, it's this Maple Old Fashioned with a tea syrup twist! This Maple Old Fashioned contains Park Maple Rye and bourbon, but the unique tangy and floral kick comes from Jolene's Teahouse Wild Rosebuds tea syrup and black walnut bitters. We love a Canadian twist on a classic.

TIP: Bear Street Tavern was featured on You Gotta Eat Here! so you know its legit. The pizzas are 50% off on Sunday and Monday after 5 p.m. There's even a dog-friendly, year-round courtyard patio so you can bring your furry bff along.

8. Jolene's Tea House

Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

Jolene's Tea House is where the tea magic happens. Jolene has been making tea in Banff since 2005, but Jolene’s Tea House opened in 2021 on Bear Street. Explore the picturesque tea house, try tea samples, shop for gifts (including the tea syrups used throughout the Banff Cocktail Trail).

Now, all the cocktails were delicious, but my favourite one was...

The Matcha Colada from Hello Sunshine

An image of the Matcha Colada cocktail
Park Distillery / Via parkdistillery.com

This cocktail was unlike anything I'd every tried before, and I'm still dreaming about it. The blend of subtle matcha, pineapple, and coconut milk was perfection. The flavour was memorable and unique with a nice little kick from the Park rye. The Matcha Colada is actually the best-selling tea-based cocktail in Banff, and I totally understand why!

So, would you try the Banff Cocktail Trail? Which cocktail tickles your fancy the most? Let us know in the comments below.

A photo of a Banff street with mountains in the background
Liza Hicks // BuzzFeed

If you want to make any of these cocktails at home, find the recipes here

Editor's Note: BuzzFeed was provided a portion of this trip free of charge; however, we were under no obligation to give a positive review.