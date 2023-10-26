10 Fantasy And Sci-Fi Books That Are The Perfect Escape From Real Life

Community·Posted on Oct 26, 202310 Fantasy And Sci-Fi Books That Are The Perfect Escape From Real LifeGet ready for some mystical worlds and far-off futures you wish you could live in!by Lily GriffithCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Illuminae by Amie Kaufman (The Illuminae Files #1) Random House This book (and the whole series) is so good, you'll feel like the whole thing actually happened. It's told through video transcripts and chat logs, giving it that certain touch of reality. It's one of the most unique sci-fi series in years, purely from a storytelling standpoint. Sure, you probably won't want to live on the Hypatia or the Alexander, but by the end, you'll want to hang out with the characters in less deadly situations — and yes, that includes AIDAN! 2. Dark Life by Kat Falls (Dark Life #1) Scholastic Inc. The planet might be doomed, but this book gives me hope that we'll get underwater farming and cool mutant powers, at least. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, everything is flooded, and you'd THINK humanity would've gotten its act together, but it didn't. It's the type of story that's great to dive into, and the plot does an amazing job of hiding a few things in the murky depths. 3. The Harp of Kings by Juliet Marillier (Warrior Bards #1) Penguin Random House If you haven't heard of Juliet Marillier, may I present the greatest historical fantasy romance writer ever. Romance is usually the grain of salt in fantasy novels, but not in her works! A small, "elite" team is sent in to save a coronation, and things get more complicated than anyone bargained for. This book features warrior women, magical music, fey meddling, and a jerk you want to wrap in bubble wrap by the end. 4. Unspoken by Sarah Rees Brennan (The Lynburn Legacy #1) Penguin Random House A contemporary gothic mystery with an intrepid female lead, and an English country town dripping with hidden magic, this book will grab you by the throat and make you love it. To say anything more would be to ruin the mystery. The fantasy elements are woven so beautifully, you'll spend the whole book wondering what the twist will be, and you'll still never guess it. 5. A Pocket Full of Murder by R.J. Anderson (Uncommon Magic #1) Atheneum Books for Young Readers In a world where magic is common in everyday life, this mystery follows a straightforward plot, but the world is so cozy, you'll never want to leave! Proving a man's innocence is just the starting point. And the leads of Isaveth and Quiz? Utterly adorable. They will have you squealing at their cuteness constantly. 6. The Temple Beneath the Waves by Kathrine Kross and Anne Haniah (The Arasha Circle #1) Celestial Isles Publishing A society of elementalists? Twins who threaten to restart an ancient war? Secret societies? This book has it all — from a wild adventure to fiery (sometimes literally!) characters, you'll find yourself rooting for Mira and Fera to be the first to succeed. 7. Song of the Sword by Edward Willett (The Shards of Excalibur #1) Lobster Press Who doesn't love a good King Arthur retelling? Who doesn't love one that takes place in modern times, has a magical female lead, and makes Merlin the villain? Yup, that's right, in this book Merlin is the immortal villain — and the owner of a computer empire. You should read this book solely for a sassy teen girl sassing tech wizard Merlin, if nothing else (though there's plenty else to love)! 8. Dragon Slippers by Jessica Day George (Dragon Slippers #1) Bloomsbury Publishing Do dragons have to be fierce? No, sometimes they can be cultured, elegant lovers of art. And sometimes they just need a friend who goes, "sure, you could kill me or anyone easily. I'm still saving you." The friendship in this is so precious, and the descriptions of the dresses Creel makes sound so gorgeous! 9. Warcross by Marie Lu (Warcross #1) G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers To be honest, it's hard to completely disagree with Hideo's thought process if you read the book — seriously, this man has a point! But I'll still have to side with Emika, whose hacking and video game skills are off the charts! It makes me long for the days when VR technology is finally commonplace! Though, uh, maybe we shouldn't let it connect to our brains. 10. The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman (His Dark Materials #1) Laurel Leaf Ok, this one you've probably heard of, but my love for this book reignited with the FANTASTIC live-action series it received a few years ago. You'll cheer for Lyra every step of the way, and the ever-expanding world only gets more fascinating the more you learn about it. With witches and talking armored bears, there's plenty of magic to keep anyone satisfied.