    25 Travel Products For People Who Are Always Running Late For Their Flights

    If the plane hasn't left, you can still make it.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    1. A digital luggage scale so you know exactly how much your suitcase weighs ahead of time and you're not *that* person frantically trying to rearrange bags and put on all their heaviest clothes to get their suitcase under the weight allowance.

    reviewer photo of digital luggage scale
    Promising review: "I was going on vacation (international) and was doing a lot of domestic air travel from one place to another almost every other day for two weeks. I wanted to ensure that our suitcases remained within weight limit as I was purchasing things and adding to the weight of the suitcase in each location. This luggage scale was perfect! It is compact and does not occupy much space and was quite easy to use. Thanks to this scale, we stayed within weight limit and did not have any hassles during our vacation. I would certainly recommend this product!" —Ravins

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).

    2. A clear TSA- approved toiletry bag to keep all your travel-sized liquids in one place you can easily find when you reach security.

    hand holding the clear square bag with blue trim filled with toiletries
    Promising review: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —Mrs M Tate

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).

    3. An RFID-blocking travel wallet you can use to easily keep all your travel documents, credit cards, and ID in one place, and not have to worry about anyone stealing your identity while you're on the go.

    The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 39 colors).

    4. A portable charger because chances are your phone battery is already down to 5% because you didn't have time to charge it before you left the house. This compact device is not only fast charging but also gives you up to three full charges.

    BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says: "I know external batteries are a snore and $31 seems like a lot compared to the cheap 'lipstick' ones, but I cannot recommend this battery enough. It can charge my phone a full three times, which is crucial for someone like me: a frequent-flying, Twitter-loving, podcast-downloading, battery-draining millennial who feels like they're drowning if their phone dies for one damn second."

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).

    5. A Trtl neck pillow to help you rest comfortably on the plane (even in a middle seat) after running to catch your flight. The pillow is specifically designed to keep your head in an ergonomic position so you don't wake up with a crick in your neck when you land.

    model sleeping with trtle neck pillow
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I took two long-haul flights this year. The first I just had a regular travel pillow to use, for the second I purchased the Trtl Pillow. The difference in how rested I felt when I arrived at my destination for flight two cannot be over expressed! I was actually able to sleep with the Trtl, it supported my head in a comfortable position and didn’t budge. Fit nicely in my carry-on. I recommend it to everyone now." —Katie Backus

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).

    6. A pair of odor eliminators you can toss into your bag or suitcase so you don't have to worry about any funky scents from all the snacks you bought before hopping on the plane.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" —J.L.

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. A carry-on suitcase that's lightweight and has spinner wheels that will keep up with you whether you're running on cement, carpet, or through the airport. It also has a TSA lock, divider panels inside, and external USB-A and -C ports so you can charge your devices.

    three blue travelrpo suitcases
    Promising review: "This is a fantastic suitcase! I purchased it for a recent trip overseas. It packed easily and held a LOT! Plus it has a zippered expansion section for purchases you bring home. Sturdy yet lightweight and easily rolls AND the handle stays in position! Highly recommend." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $314.49 (available in four sizes and five colors)

    8. A collapsible water bottle to help you stay hydrated throughout your entire trip and not force you to sacrifice half the space in your bag carrying it when it's empty. It has a leak-proof design, too, so you won't have to worry about spills in your luggage.

    Promising review: "These bottles are excellent for traveling. They collapse down easily, making them great to use when flying, going on a short hike, or at school or work. I was worried about them having a rubbery taste, but that wasn’t an issue. The stretch band has held up well after many many uses so far. Initially, I didn’t think it would last more than one vacation and I would have to replace, but surprisingly very sturdy. I’ve purchased three of these so far and will buy more as gifts!" —Theresa

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in various sizes and colors).

    9. A travel steamer that will help make your outfits look more presentable after you get to your destination, even if you packed at the last minute and just jammed a bunch of random clothes into your suitcase right before you left.

    Promising review: "I just used the steamer for the first time, as we are traveling for my son’s wedding next week and wanted to have a portable steamer for the garments. It is AMAZING! I am now going to use it in my daily routine with all our clothes! Easy to use, portable, and a REAL result. This product is not just 'ok,' it is a game-changer honestly. Buy it if you need something like this. I was skeptical, now I am a believer!" —Jason Fricchione

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    10. A USB-chargeable fan you can use to cool yourself down after you've been racing from gate to gate and finally have a chance to sit and take a deep breath.

    reviewer holding black portable fan
    Promising review: "If you do not have one, you need to order. I have this in black and green. It charges by plugging into lap top of with USB connector to wall plug. It will not travel on a plane without it. It makes wearing a mask a delight. It allows me to control my environment everywhere. It lasts for hours and recharges quickly. It makes a stuffy hotel room comfortable. I run it on the bedside table. I keep one on my desk. It has three speeds AND I have sent this as a must-have gift to every friends and family to use daily and also for events like outdoor graduations and weddings." —Cokes

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).

    11. An AirFly — a wireless transmitter that will connect to your wireless headphones to let you watch movies on your flight and not have to use the free earbuds they give you that only emit sound in one ear.

    reviewer photo of AlrFly plugged into screen on the plane
    It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs which enable you watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).

    12. A pair of compression socks so you have one less thing to think about when dressing for travel. They have compression to help increase circulation and decrease swollen legs and feet, and they're moisture-wicking so you won't be sweaty and hot.

    reviewer photo of black compression sock
    Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these compression socks. I read the reviews and was taking a trip to Bali which was a very long flight. I could not believe that my feet, which always get swollen on flights, did not!! I was very impressed. I travel a lot; these are my new go-to compression socks!!!" —DM NYC

    Get it from Amazon for $18.80+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).

    13. A Lululemon belt bag you can sling across your body and your waist while running out the door. It has enough room to keep the essentials nearby and you get to keep your hands free for juggling all your other bags.

    model wearing black fleece belt bag
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Great to travel with and run errands! Plenty of room for essentials! The fleece is only on one side but it would be too bulky on both sides." —Bella

    Get it from Lululemon for $58 (available in three colors).

    14. A pair of Adidas running shoes because you're likely going to be racing through the airport. And they're slip-on, so you won't even have to deal with laces when you need to dash through security.

    reviewer photo of gray adidas running shoes
    Promising review: "These shoes are fantastic if you travel and stand on your feet for extended periods of time! Lightweight, easy to put on, and no heal slipping. Wore them for a two-day conference and my feet felt great!" —Debbie Welder

    Get it from Amazon for $47.47+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 31 colors).

    15. A bottle of Glossier Invisible Shield, a lightweight sunscreen that won't leave streaks down your face even if you're sweating on your way to your airport. You also won't have to worry about it being tossed out going through security because it's a carry-on-friendly size.

    hand holding Glossier invisible Shield
    Glossier

    Promising review: "I have tried many different facial sunscreens and they always feel heavy, sticky, or leave a white film. This is the first sunscreen I've found that feels like I truly have nothing on and leaves no white film. It does feel sticky for a minute or so but once it dries/absorbs into the skin I don't feel it at all and I'm happy to put it on every morning." —Leanne B.

    Get it from Glossier for $25.

    16. A roll-on migraine stick with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils that will not only smell refreshing but may also help give you some headache relief. Because travel is stressful enough.

    reviewer photo of hand holding migraine stick
    Promising review: "I love this product. I put it in my travel migraine bag. It really helps me when I have the start of a migraine or a small one. It’s a nice on-the-go addition for anyone who deals with migraines." —K. Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    17. A mini bottle of Living Proof dry shampoo you can keep in your bag for an instant hair refresh if you got up too late to shower before the flight. It'll save you time by spritzing up your roots without you having to completely wash your hair.

    bottle of Living Proof dry shampoo
    Sephora

    Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite dry shampoo! It's amazing how much it really absorbs oil and makes your hair look like you washed it. My only complain is I wish the scent was a little lighter. But otherwise an amazing product." —joliemixed311

    Get it from Sephora for $18.

    18. A set of portable soap paper sheets to let you clean your hands no matter where you are, especially since public bathrooms often have questionable soap at best.

    reviewer photo of small blue soap sheet dispenser
    Promising review: "So may times I have been stuck using a public restroom that has no hand soap. Total nightmare, specially nowadays. I can’t stress enough how handy this product is. I keep one everywhere: one in my purse, one in my car, one in my diaper bag. They’re small enough to fit anywhere. The packaging is super cute, a bit cheap feeling, but they do the job. The actual soap is amazing. It lathers up really well and doesn’t leave a residue layer nor does it leave your hands feeling mega dry. Definitely recommend!" —Giovanna

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.99.

    19. A universal travel converter so you won't have to spend time trying to figure out which adapter you need for what country. It has a universal AC socket and four USB ports to let charge up to five devices in 150 different countries.

    blue universal travel adapter
    Promising review: "Gave as a gift to my daughter who was about to travel to several European countries with her family. Compared with the cumbersome kit we had in our earlier days, this one device has all the adaptors needed, especially useful when one trip includes the varied electrical needs of different countries. They loved having additional USB ports for all the devices (adults and kids) travel with." —LindaB

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).

    20. A compact jewelry organizer that will protect all your rings, bracelets, earrings, and more and help prevent you from ending up with a giant mess of necklaces that takes hours to untangle.

    Promising review: "This is perfect for my jewelry when I am traveling. No tangled necklaces!" —N. Oyola

    Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    21. An electronics organizer to keep all your cords, cables, SD cards, and plugs together so you don't get to your destination and realize you've brought five different cables but none of them work for your phone.

    Promising review: "You can't go wrong with this one, it is perfect for storing and have good management on all the cabling for your devices. I travel with a lot of electronics and this baby has become my partner in travel!" —Abraham

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors).

    22. An anti-theft backpack so you have one less thing to worry about when you're focused on rushing past crowds to catch your flight. It has interlocking zippers and cut-proof material so pickpocketers won't be able to steal all your valuables.

    Promising review: "I bought this bag for a recent trip to Barcelona (high pickpocket city) and it was exactly what I needed. It’s spacious, comfortable to wear, and the extra safety features gave me so much peace of mind. I like the style of the bag as well as...the pink interior is a cute touch and I love that I can attach it to my luggage. Definitely my new go-to travel bag!" —Joanna Maldonado

    Get it from Amazon for $169.95+ (available in two colors).

    23. A luggage strap you can use to attach additional bags, jackets, and more to your suitcase. It'll make it easier to run to your gate if everything is secured and you're not leaving a trail of personal items behind you.

    black luggage strap attached to a green suitcase
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Seriously so useful for traveling. I bought this last year and used it on my two Europe trips — six different countries and lots of bus, train and plane journeys and it made my life so much easier. I hooked it to my book bag and hooked my neck pillow, collapsible umbrella, and reusable water bottle to it. I even hooked my parka through it some. 110% recommend. It is super sturdy and I never had any issues with it even with me dragging it along with all the stuff hooked to it." —Logan

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in six colors).

    24. A set of packing cubes that will make packing and unpacking so much more efficient because you can organize your clothes and know exactly where everything is without turning your suitcase upside down. It also comes with a laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate from your clean ones.

    red and yellow packing cubes with clothes in a suitcase
    Promising review: "I’ve always rolled my clothes for travel. With this purchase I was able to organize in advance and pack seven days of active, casual, swim, and dress up in the two largest bags. Both fit in my carry-on with room for two pairs of shoes. The lightweight material added very little to the overall weight. I then just laid them out in my hotel room drawers for easy access while traveling. The zippers are sturdy and I’m thrilled with this purchase!" —Melissa Brown

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).

    25. And a pair of Beats noise-canceling headphones so that after you've narrowly made your flight, you can sit back, tune out your chatty seatmates, and relax to some music (or a murder podcast, depending on your preference).

    Promising review: "I recently had to travel for work and these were GREAT. Noise-cancelling was beyond what I could hope for and volume was great as well. These fit my needs perfectly!" —Michael T. Goodrich

    Get it from Amazon for $169 (available in seven colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.