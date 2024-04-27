28 Items If Cool Self-Care Finds Are Your Weakness

Popular products from this list
1. A face mask maker for anyone who loves face masks but wants to know exactly what's in them. This handy device lets you put in your favorite ingredients and make a custom mask with just a press of a button.
2. And a set of 100 compressed face mask sheets that will give you several weeks' worth of face masks while taking up almost no cabinet space. Plus, they're super easy to toss in a bag or suitcase to use when you're on the go.
3. A marshmallow whip maker that will turn almost any cleanser you have at home into a luxuriously fluffy foam. It only takes a small amount, so your cleanser will last longer, too.
4. A carbonated bubble clay mask that not only exfoliates your skin and cleans your pores but also gives you something fun to look at in the mirror while it works its magic.
5. A smart stone that has nine levels of heat and micro-vibrations to upgrade your skincare routine. Use it to help reduce puffiness, relax your jaw, and enjoy some high-tech self-care.
6. A handmade scented candle that you assemble like a smoothie bowl and smells like real fruit. (Be careful not to accidentally taste a spoonful.)
7. A breathing Buddha to help you with daily meditation. It's small enough to fit on your desk, and it has color prompts to help guide your breathing.
8. A skin scrubber with four different modes (cleaning, lifting, ion+, and ion-) to deep clean and massage your face, essentially giving you an at-home facial.
9. A bottle of rice water face wash that's great for all types of skin to clean and brighten your face every day. It has ingredients such as rice water, rice bran oil, and soapwort extract to gently help remove even stubborn makeup and dirt.
10. A three-tier tabletop water fountain to help you find your zen in whatever room you're sitting. You can listen to the calming sounds of water flowing while you're working, scrolling on your phone, or napping.
11. A multi-oil balm cleanser that changes from solid to oil as you massage it on your face. Plus, it'll clean and hydrate your face at the same time.
12. A tea steeper that comes with a variety of different crystal options so you have something pretty to look at as you sip on your tea.
13. A zen garden kit that will give you a relaxing, analog escape whenever you need it. Use the small rake to create some satisfying order in the middle of your busy day.
14. A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead that will make stepping into your shower feel like you're at a luxury spa (even if you're just in your rental apartment).
15. An exfoliating foot mask that will give your poor, tired feet the TLC they deserve. You put your feet in the booties, soak them for an hour, and after 3–7 days, years of dead skin will just peel off, leaving your feet baby-soft. Pro tip: sleep with socks on and don't wear sandals until all your skin has peeled off.
16. A "Slap It" butt sheet for your behind because it's not just your face that needs retexturing and detoxifying. It has collagen and caffeine to perk up your cheeks.
17. A box of Zombie face masks that will make you look like a zombie for 15 minutes before it hydrates you and brings your face back to life.
18. An ice roller to give yourself a refreshing treat during your morning routine. It can help with inflammation, headaches, or those days where you've gotten a little too much sun.
19. A blackhead-removing stick to help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else has made its way into your pores. And it's super cute, too!
20. A sunflower-shaped bath bomb with a subtle floral scent that will brighten your bath and your day. It also contains bronzite, which supposedly has love and equality energies, if you're into that.
21. A facial steamer so you don't have to DIY a steam with a towel over your head and a bowl of hot water. It's also a humidifier and a towel warmer, and it comes with a stainless steel skin kit.
22. An LED face mask that will make you look like you're living in the future while you wear it around the house. It has seven different LED lights to do things like help with acne, increase blood flow, and more.
23. A cute eye stick you can toss into your purse to quickly give your eyes a refresh. It has cooling eye cream inside to hydrate and calm any irritation you may have under your eyes after a late night or a long day.
24. A collagen mask that's encased in a little golden pig. It contains the aforementioned collagen along with squalene, honey extract, and gold extract, because why would you want anything less for your face?
25. A pair of fuzzy memory foam slippers to keep your feet cozy and cute at home. You can wear them on every video call without any of your coworkers being the wiser.
26. A pack of gold under-eye masks to bring some 24K magic to your eyes. They have collagen, hyaluronic acid, and snail secretion filtrate to help depuff and moisturize that sensitive under-eye area.
27. A copy of Burn After Writing, which can be great for reflecting on yourself, writing down your thoughts, and venting out frustrations in a productive way.
28. A set of luxurious satin pillowcases because you deserve to be pampered even in your sleep. They'll help you wake up with crease-free, frizz-free hair in the morning, too.
