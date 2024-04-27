BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Items If Cool Self-Care Finds Are Your Weakness

    It's not a weakness, it's an opportunity (to shop).

    by
    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A face mask maker for anyone who loves face masks but wants to know exactly what's in them. This handy device lets you put in your favorite ingredients and make a custom mask with just a press of a button.

    Promising review: "This was by far the best purchase I've made in a while. I got it for my wife and daughter, who are obsessed with face masks. They love the ability to put their own ingredients in it and can make the masks without any harsh chemicals. The masks are thicker, staying on their faces longer and more securely than store-bought ones. Definitely recommend." —darwin paul

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    2. And a set of 100 compressed face mask sheets that will give you several weeks' worth of face masks while taking up almost no cabinet space. Plus, they're super easy to toss in a bag or suitcase to use when you're on the go.

    Promising review: "Perfect for moisturizing after removing your makeup. Small convenient packaging and moisturizing on the go." —Monica M. Almeida

    Get them from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).

    3. A marshmallow whip maker that will turn almost any cleanser you have at home into a luxuriously fluffy foam. It only takes a small amount, so your cleanser will last longer, too.

    Promising review: "Fun, easy to use. Makes facial cleanser last much longer! I use a sensitive skin cleanser that doesn’t foam, unless I use this fun thing! Foams right up with only a squirt of my cleanser. Easy to use, easy to clean. Makes washing my face fun!" —Beanie11

    Get it from Amazon for $7 (also available as part of a kit).

    4. A carbonated bubble clay mask that not only exfoliates your skin and cleans your pores but also gives you something fun to look at in the mirror while it works its magic.

    Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.78

    5. A smart stone that has nine levels of heat and micro-vibrations to upgrade your skincare routine. Use it to help reduce puffiness, relax your jaw, and enjoy some high-tech self-care.

    Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" —The Amazonian

    Get it from Amazon for $50.28+ (available in two colors).

    6. A handmade scented candle that you assemble like a smoothie bowl and smells like real fruit. (Be careful not to accidentally taste a spoonful.)

    South Lake Gifts is a small business based in Seattle, Washington, that sells handcrafted candles.

    Promising review: "I mean this candle is just the cutest! I loved the whole experience of putting it together and it smells great!" —Michelle

    Get it from South Lake Gifts on Etsy for $23.75..

    7. A breathing Buddha to help you with daily meditation. It's small enough to fit on your desk, and it has color prompts to help guide your breathing.

    Promising review: "I have an anxiety disorder and this is helping me sooooo much. Obviously, I'm on supplements, medications, and have a balanced diet and sleep schedule so this isn't the ONLY thing helping my anxiety disorder. When my anxiety gets bad though, even with all of my other helping methods, I really don't feel like pulling up an app or searching a guided breathing session and then trying to find one I can stand. This guy is soooo handy, super simple, and literally turns on and starts guiding your breathing with the touch of a button. I love this tiny man so much. It makes the leftover anxiety that isn't controlled with all of my other methods manageable. Also, he's soothing to squish." —Hale

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in two styles)

    8. A skin scrubber with four different modes (cleaning, lifting, ion+, and ion-) to deep clean and massage your face, essentially giving you an at-home facial.

    Hand holding a skincare device with buttons for cleaning, lifting, and ion functions
    Promising review: "Love this tool! I recently got a professional facial and they used a tool like this one on me! I was so intrigued that I had to purchase one for myself! The price point is amazing and it does the job. Once I used it, I noticed I was able to exfoliate my skin nicely and get some extractions from my clogged pores on my nose and chin. I then used it with a serum, which was nice and how it was used during my facials. Can’t wait to use it more! There are tons of different ways to use it! Great price for a great tool!" —Stephanie Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $15.78+ (available in three colors).

    9. A bottle of rice water face wash that's great for all types of skin to clean and brighten your face every day. It has ingredients such as rice water, rice bran oil, and soapwort extract to gently help remove even stubborn makeup and dirt.

    Person holding a bottle of Rice Water Bright facial cleanser in a bathroom setting
    Promising review: "I've tried several first step oil cleansers over the last several years and this is my favorite. Removes waterproof mascara and sunblock so easily. Great texture, turns to 'milk' with just a little water and washes off beautifully. Does not overstrip skin." —Christie

    Get it from Amazon for $15.

    10. A three-tier tabletop water fountain to help you find your zen in whatever room you're sitting. You can listen to the calming sounds of water flowing while you're working, scrolling on your phone, or napping.

    Indoor tabletop water fountain with cascading tiers over pebbles, ideal for home decor
    Promising review: "It’s so relaxing and calming to look at and hear while I’m sitting at my desk at work. Helps me focus and get a lot of work done." —Mel

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98.

    11. A multi-oil balm cleanser that changes from solid to oil as you massage it on your face. Plus, it'll clean and hydrate your face at the same time.

    Promising review: "I was worried about my skin having an oily residue after using it — not at all! It is soothing and leaves my skin feeling clean and soft. I especially love that I don’t have to wet my hands first. You use the enclosed spatula to scoop it out and then melt in your hands to apply to face. When you rinse it off, it comes off clean and residue free. My new go-to face cleanser!" —DAF

    Get it from Amazon for $16.20+ (available in two formulas and a bundle).

    12. A tea steeper that comes with a variety of different crystal options so you have something pretty to look at as you sip on your tea.

    Tea infusers with gem-shaped pendants on a chain resting on a wooden surface
    New Moon Beginnings is a small business located in Pennsylvania that sells healing crystals, jewelry, and energy and aromatherapy items.

    Promising review: "This is so beautiful! My pictures don't even do it justice. It has beautiful flash. I was worried that it would be too heavy once I was letting it sleep, but it is perfect." —Davona

    Get it from New Moon Beginnings on Etsy for $11.39+ (available in 28 stone selections).

    13. A zen garden kit that will give you a relaxing, analog escape whenever you need it. Use the small rake to create some satisfying order in the middle of your busy day.

    Miniature zen garden with raked sand, decorations, and moss on a sunny windowsill, beside decorative plates. Ideal for mindful home decor
    Promising review: "I was actually very impressed with this. The picture I posted (left) is how it comes, which is a very good presentation of their product. I am new to these 'zen gardens' but have found that I really enjoy them to wind down and just relax. On the size, this zen garden is a little bigger than an iPad I’d say. I personally didn’t use any of the decorations as I want room to just draw in the sand for now. This set comes with tons of tools to use and they are all super cool. I give this 5/5 stars and recommend it to anyone who enjoys calming activities like coloring, drawing, etc." —Globs

    Get it from Amazon for $39.97.

    14. A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead that will make stepping into your shower feel like you're at a luxury spa (even if you're just in your rental apartment).

    Modern rainfall showerhead streaming water in a tiled shower stall
    Promising review: "This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" —Sadda Reddy

    Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).

    15. An exfoliating foot mask that will give your poor, tired feet the TLC they deserve. You put your feet in the booties, soak them for an hour, and after 3–7 days, years of dead skin will just peel off, leaving your feet baby-soft. Pro tip: sleep with socks on and don't wear sandals until all your skin has peeled off.

    Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98.

    16. A "Slap It" butt sheet for your behind because it's not just your face that needs retexturing and detoxifying. It has collagen and caffeine to perk up your cheeks.

    FYI, Bawdy Butt Masks are available in four varieties: "Slap It" (for improving texture and tone), "Squeeze It" (for brightening and rejuvenating with citrus), "Shake It" (for firming and illuminating with marine algae), and "Bite It" (for hydrating and toning with plant-based collagen).

    Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure. 👍" –Lauren

    Get the "Slap It" mask from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. A box of Zombie face masks that will make you look like a zombie for 15 minutes before it hydrates you and brings your face back to life.

    Person before and after skin care treatment, towel on head, subtle changes visible in skin texture
    Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha

    Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24+ (also available in a two or three-pack).

    18. An ice roller to give yourself a refreshing treat during your morning routine. It can help with inflammation, headaches, or those days where you've gotten a little too much sun.

    Hand holding an ice roller skincare tool, with indoor background
    Promising review: "I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good! I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it too!" —Rula

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    19. A blackhead-removing stick to help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else has made its way into your pores. And it's super cute, too!

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50.

    20. A sunflower-shaped bath bomb with a subtle floral scent that will brighten your bath and your day. It also contains bronzite, which supposedly has love and equality energies, if you're into that.

    Assorted realistic handmade pumpkin-shaped soaps arranged neatly for display
    Crystal Bar Soap is a woman-owned small biz that hand-makes vegan and cruelty-free crystal-infused bath products like soaps, bath bombs, and skincare. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE sunflowers and this bath bomb is just amazing. The scent, the crystal — all of it!" —Janet C.

    Get it from Crystal Bar Soap for $13.

    21. A facial steamer so you don't have to DIY a steam with a towel over your head and a bowl of hot water. It's also a humidifier and a towel warmer, and it comes with a stainless steel skin kit.

    Facial steamer on a bathroom counter next to skincare products for home spa treatments
    Promising review: "After having seen my esthetician for a few months, I asked her for a facial steamer she'd recommend for home use. She suggested this one and I have been using it nightly since receiving it. It is VERY user-friendly and certainly is making my skin look healthy and therefore, makeup looks better when I go out for the evening, etc. I highly recommend this product and as I use it with a towel over my head in order to keep the steam more focused on my face, it's a complete joy and immensely relaxing." —Antonia O.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95.

    22. An LED face mask that will make you look like you're living in the future while you wear it around the house. It has seven different LED lights to do things like help with acne, increase blood flow, and more.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical this would help my acne. It is amazing!!!! I’ve been using the blue light setting for 20 minutes a few times a week and my skin is clear. It has dramatically reduced the size of a cystic bump. What I thought would be bogus actually works." —BrittanyT

    Get it from Amazon for $150.89.

    23. A cute eye stick you can toss into your purse to quickly give your eyes a refresh. It has cooling eye cream inside to hydrate and calm any irritation you may have under your eyes after a late night or a long day.

    Promising review: "This eye stick lives up to all the hype! After seeing the good reviews, I had to try and it is a winner! Using twice a day for a few weeks the dark circles under my eyes are very noticeably brighter and the cooling sensation is great in the morning. I’m able to apply my primer and makeup just a few moments after using this stick, so it didn’t increase the time it takes to get ready in the morning. I will buy this product as long as it is available. I’m a lifetime customer!!!! Will be purchasing as gifts for others." —Karadarlin

    Get it from Amazon for $11.40.

    24. A collagen mask that's encased in a little golden pig. It contains the aforementioned collagen along with squalene, honey extract, and gold extract, because why would you want anything less for your face?

    Promising review: "This is a basic gold face mask but I like that it leaves my skin soft without feeling like I need to use cleanser afterward. (Many masks like these that I use leave so much product on the skin it inhibits absorption of other products.) The piggie is sooooo cute sitting on my vanity too and there is a lot of product in it. I’ll get 20 uses out of the jar easily." —CMC

    Get it from Amazon for $19.

    25. A pair of fuzzy memory foam slippers to keep your feet cozy and cute at home. You can wear them on every video call without any of your coworkers being the wiser.

    Person wearing fluffy slippers suitable for indoor use
    Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 15 colors).

    26. A pack of gold under-eye masks to bring some 24K magic to your eyes. They have collagen, hyaluronic acid, and snail secretion filtrate to help depuff and moisturize that sensitive under-eye area.

    Person wearing under-eye masks for skincare
    Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker

    Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $19.95.

    27. A copy of Burn After Writing, which can be great for reflecting on yourself, writing down your thoughts, and venting out frustrations in a productive way.

    Person holding a book titled &quot;Burn After Writing&quot; with celestial designs on cover
    Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm

    Get it from Amazon for $7.33+ (also available in spiral-bound).

    28. A set of luxurious satin pillowcases because you deserve to be pampered even in your sleep. They'll help you wake up with crease-free, frizz-free hair in the morning, too.

    Two black satin pillowcases on a bed, signifying luxurious bedding options for shoppers
    Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five sizes and 36 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.