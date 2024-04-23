30 Home Products From Wayfair That'll Impress Your Friends The Next Time They Come Over

1. An espresso machine so you can make barista-worthy coffee drinks any time of day. There's an attached milk frother to let you perfect your latte art skills for when guests come over.
2. A rectangular floor mirror that will instantly brighten up your room and make it look bigger and brighter with minimal effort. Plus, it gives you a place to double-check your entire outfit from head to toe so you don't walk out of the house with mismatched shoes (always a risk with mirrors that cut you off at the waist).
3. A Vitamix blender to help you whip up smoothies, sauces, blended cocktails, and more in a matter of seconds whenever you have planned (or unplanned) visitors stopping by.
4. An arched floor lamp for brightening an otherwise dark corner. It has a sleek design that makes it a decor asset even when it isn't helping give the living room a warm glow or lighting up your favorite recent read.
5. A KitchenAid 10-speed stand mixer you wont mind leaving out on your counter because it will make you look and feel like an expert in the kitchen. Homemade pasta or cake baked from scratch? No problem.
6. A Le Creuset Dutch Oven that not only looks great on your table but can be used to create all sorts of delicious dishes (think roasts, stews, and more) to wow your dinner guests.
7. A 16-piece set of speckled stoneware dinnerware in cool pastel tones that will elevate the look of all your meals whether you're an amateur chef or semi-professional takeout orderer.
8. A freestanding wine fridge to turn all those bottles of wine you keep buying and shoving in the back of your regular fridge into a ~curated wine collection~. It can hold up to 12 bottles and keep them at just the right temperature, so they're ready whenever you feel like enjoying a glass.
9. A four-piece bamboo bathroom accessory set that'll turn the mess of bottles and tools on your countertops into a spa-worthy set of organized items.
10. A SodaStream sparkling water maker so you can enjoy refreshing, bubbly water on demand without having a pile of cans or bottles piling up in the corner of your kitchen.
11. A glass vase for displaying anywhere in your home since its modern design goes with practically anything. Use it to show off your latest fresh- or faux-flower arrangement, or just place it somewhere that needs some extra decor.
12. An abstract area rug to help bring a cohesive look to your room and make it look like you have it together. Plus it protects feet from freezing cold floors!
13. A metal bar cart for organizing your alcohol, coffee, books, and more so they are all in one place and ready for your next get together.
14. And a stainless-steel bar tool set that'll let you test out your craft cocktail or mocktail skills in the comfort of your home.
15. A round pouf you can use as an accent piece, footrest, ottoman, or small table. It even has a handle, so you can easily move it from room to room.
16. A glass and wood cake stand to show off baked goods and other treats (even if you bought them from the grocery store and just took them out of the package) for all to see.
17. A roll of botanical print peel-and-stick wallpaper that will instantly create an accent wall full of relaxing, tropical vibes. All your friends will want to take selfies in front of it.
18. A lift-top coffee table with dual functionality — it can hold and hide remotes, books, and odds and ends, and it also converts into a workspace when you want to take that last-minute video call from the couch.
19. A stainless-steel sensor trash can so anyone in your home can toss garbage inside without having to actually touch anything. Just wave your hand over the top, and it opens automatically.
20. A sleek blanket ladder that will give you a minimalist and stylish way to hold your extra throw blankets so they're not just bunched up on top of your couch.
21. A wooden storage bench giving you (and more importantly your guests) a place to put shoes and other items so they're not strewn all over the place.
22. A minimalist glass coffee table perfect for small rooms because it's simple, airy, and complements the rest of your furniture without stealing the show.
23. A set of refrigerator bins so every time you open your fridge, you're greeted with soothing organization instead of loose produce rolling around your shelves and random boxes crammed in the back.
24. A sleek Novagratz convertible sofa that's a major style upgrade from your old Craigslist futon that's seen better days. It also conveniently turns into an extra bed for impromptu naps or unexpected overnight guests!
25. A scented candle to give your room a calming ambiance with the fragrance of sea salt and sage. It'll practically make you feel like you're on a beach getaway instead of just in your living room.
26. A wall planter for finally filling up that empty wall space you haven't known what to do with, and to give you a unique way to display your favorite small plants and succulents.
27. An L-shaped desk so you have a dedicated place to work and store supplies, even if you don't have enough room for a whole home office. It can be configured in two different ways and sure beats working from your bed.
28. A pair of floor planters to show off the successful efforts of your green thumb and all the plant babies you've helped thrive in your home.
29. A portable, tabletop firepit so you can enjoy your own little campfire or make s'mores without having to go through the hassle of actually camping. It's smokeless, and you can use wood or pellets.
30. A set of placemats that are wrinkle and stain-resistant meaning they'll make mealtime look elegant even when you're just eating leftovers. Plus, they'll help save your table from accidental spills.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.