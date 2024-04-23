BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Home Products From Wayfair That'll Impress Your Friends The Next Time They Come Over

    It's all in the details.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An espresso machine so you can make barista-worthy coffee drinks any time of day. There's an attached milk frother to let you perfect your latte art skills for when guests come over.

    the espresso machine on a reviewer&#x27;s counter
    Cheryl/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have had this machine for almost two years and I love it so much. It produces a really nice little cup of espresso with a layer of crema on top. It’s held up perfectly since I’ve had it. The wand works great. No complaints!" —Gretchen

    Price: $149.95 (originally $199.95)

    2. A rectangular floor mirror that will instantly brighten up your room and make it look bigger and brighter with minimal effort. Plus, it gives you a place to double-check your entire outfit from head to toe so you don't walk out of the house with mismatched shoes (always a risk with mirrors that cut you off at the waist).

    the rectangular floor mirror in reviewer&#x27;s room
    Rachel/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great mirror! Looks pretty in a corner, good size and price. I love the simplicity but that it still adds a little bit of glam." —Rachel

    Price: $102.99+ (originally $249.99, available in four sizes and 12 colors)

    3. A Vitamix blender to help you whip up smoothies, sauces, blended cocktails, and more in a matter of seconds whenever you have planned (or unplanned) visitors stopping by.

    vitamix experian bledner on a counter next to a smoothie and fruit
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this blender, I use it daily. It’s fast, strong for blending frozen fruit, easy to clean, and looks beautiful on my counter!!!" —Julie

    Price: $379.95

    4. An arched floor lamp for brightening an otherwise dark corner. It has a sleek design that makes it a decor asset even when it isn't helping give the living room a warm glow or lighting up your favorite recent read.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the bronze corner lamp
    Sofya / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great corner light that makes a modern fashion statement. Great quality! Would definitely buy another one!" —Kelsey

    Price: $139.99+ (originally $150.99, available in four colors)

    5. A KitchenAid 10-speed stand mixer you wont mind leaving out on your counter because it will make you look and feel like an expert in the kitchen. Homemade pasta or cake baked from scratch? No problem.

    reviewer photo of light blue kitchen aid mixer
    Roldine and Thaylord/ Wayfair

    The mixer comes with a stainless-steel bowl, whisk, pouring shield, dough hook, flat beater, and bowl cover. 

    Promising review: "This mixer is awesome. Made my first pizza crust and turned out delicious! Very easy to use. Looks beautiful on my kitchen counter." —Angela

    Price: $449.99 (available in 15 colors)

    6. A Le Creuset Dutch Oven that not only looks great on your table but can be used to create all sorts of delicious dishes (think roasts, stews, and more) to wow your dinner guests.

    a reviewer&#x27;s orange le creuset dutch oven
    Jillian / Wayfair

    Promising review: "For years I have wanted a Le Creuset Dutch Oven. I would have it in the cart, then put it back. When I saw Wayfair was selling them, I immediately purchased it. It sat on my stove for two days due to buyer's remorse, but finally decided to use it. This pot is PERFECT. Cooks things evenly and keeps things hot for over an hour with no heat. Beautifully made, will definitely last me a lifetime! Worth the purchase! If your hesitant due to the price, think of it as a small investment for the best meals you will make for family for years to come!" –Heidi

    Price: $289.95+ (available in four sizes and 13 colors)

    7. A 16-piece set of speckled stoneware dinnerware in cool pastel tones that will elevate the look of all your meals whether you're an amateur chef or semi-professional takeout orderer.

    Holly/ Wayfair, Amy/ Wayfair

    The set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls, and four cereal bowls

    Promising review: "This is a gorgeous set and it gives my neutral-colored kitchen a pop of color. Well made, nice size and they load into the dishwasher well!" —Heidi

    Price: $58.54 (originally $79.99)

    8. A freestanding wine fridge to turn all those bottles of wine you keep buying and shoving in the back of your regular fridge into a ~curated wine collection~. It can hold up to 12 bottles and keep them at just the right temperature, so they're ready whenever you feel like enjoying a glass.

    Shunda/ Wayfair, Latanya/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I wanted a small cooler to chill my white wines. This is the perfect size because it is slim and doesn’t use very much room! I love it!" —Barbara

    Price: $229.99

    9. A four-piece bamboo bathroom accessory set that'll turn the mess of bottles and tools on your countertops into a spa-worthy set of organized items.

    Wayfair, Anonymous/ Wayfair

    The set includes a four-toothbrush holder, accessory holder, rectangular tray, and pump dispenser.

    Promising review: "Nice sleek and clean design. Looks great in my new bathroom. Great value for the price." —Tracey

    Price: $23.99 (originally $34.99)

    10. A SodaStream sparkling water maker so you can enjoy refreshing, bubbly water on demand without having a pile of cans or bottles piling up in the corner of your kitchen.

    A SodaStream machine carbonates water in a bottle next to a glass with bubbling water and ice
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s great! Much improved over the first soda stream. The installation of the canister and the bottle are easy and time-saving! More bubbles in the water, too!" —Judy

    Price: $99.99 (available in three colors) 

    11. A glass vase for displaying anywhere in your home since its modern design goes with practically anything. Use it to show off your latest fresh- or faux-flower arrangement, or just place it somewhere that needs some extra decor.

    Round glass vase with a plant on a table, beside a book stack and decorative items. Perfect for modern home decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This vase is so beautiful— I placed it on the dining room table- quite a statement. I placed willows in the vase and it looks very designer." —Barbara

    Price: $87

    12. An abstract area rug to help bring a cohesive look to your room and make it look like you have it together. Plus it protects feet from freezing cold floors!

    Patterned rug on a floor with furnishings around, suggesting home decor options for readers
    J/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this rug!! It’s beautiful and exactly like the picture. After I rolled it out, it only took a day or two for it to flatten out on its own. I’ve received many compliments on it." —Hailey

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $49.99+; available in 12 sizes and 11 colors)

    13. A metal bar cart for organizing your alcohol, coffee, books, and more so they are all in one place and ready for your next get together.

    A minimalist bar cart with books, a decorative vase, and glasses, reflecting a simple, elegant home style
    Ambar/Wayfair

    Promising review: "IN LOVE! I get so many compliments on this. It's beautiful and doesn't look cheap. It was also pretty easy to assemble — did it myself in about 20 minutes. Highly recommend!" —Sweta

    Price: $187.99 (originally $254.99)

    14. And a stainless-steel bar tool set that'll let you test out your craft cocktail or mocktail skills in the comfort of your home.

    the silver bar tool set
    Wayfair

    The set comes with a 30- and 15-ounce shaker, 0. 75-ounce/1. 25-ounce jigger, Hawthorne strainer, bar spoon, glass bottle opener, six liquor bottle pour spouts, and a professional cocktails booklet with over 100 cocktail recipes and tricks. 

    Promising review: "I’m no bartender or mixologist but I enjoy a nice blended drink and this does the trick for me. It has everything I need and I feel like I’m the real deal when using it. Cleans easy and hasn’t rusted." —Sharon

    Price: $22.99 

    15. A round pouf you can use as an accent piece, footrest, ottoman, or small table. It even has a handle, so you can easily move it from room to room.

    A patterned armchair and a yellow ottoman in a living room setting for home decor inspiration
    Neda/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love my pouf! The perfect height to put my feet on and sturdy enough to use as a little place to set my things if I am lying on the couch watching TV. Would definitely buy again!" —Cindy

    Price: $79.99+ (originally $95.99, available in eight colors)

    16. A glass and wood cake stand to show off baked goods and other treats (even if you bought them from the grocery store and just took them out of the package) for all to see.

    A glass dome on a wooden platter covers croissants on a kitchen counter
    Anonymous/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this. Perfect for cheese, fruits, cakes…it is a nice neutral piece that can go with a table and practically any themed table setting. Very sturdy and nice quality." —Tiffany

    Price: $60 

    17. A roll of botanical print peel-and-stick wallpaper that will instantly create an accent wall full of relaxing, tropical vibes. All your friends will want to take selfies in front of it.

    Kaci/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wallpaper is fantastic! It turned out even better than I was hoping and entirely transformed a small, dark, boring hallway into a beautiful, colorful, botanical focal point! I love that this wallpaper is peel-and-stick, it was so easy to put up after I primed my walls. I liked how I was able to adjust the paper easily if it wasn't aligned perfectly without losing any of the stickiness." —Laura

    Price: $33.99

    18. A lift-top coffee table with dual functionality — it can hold and hide remotes, books, and odds and ends, and it also converts into a workspace when you want to take that last-minute video call from the couch.

    Hanna/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this item! We use it every day as a coffee table and desk/dining space. Also love being able to store throws and stationary in the table as well as magazines and stuff.'" —Donna

    Price: $284.99+ (originally $716.48, available in three colors)

    19. A stainless-steel sensor trash can so anyone in your home can toss garbage inside without having to actually touch anything. Just wave your hand over the top, and it opens automatically.

    Wayfair, ZM/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love not having to touch the garbage can to get it to open. I stay clean, the can stays clean — win/win." —Michael

    Price: $199.99

    20. A sleek blanket ladder that will give you a minimalist and stylish way to hold your extra throw blankets so they're not just bunched up on top of your couch.

    Wayfair, Jillian/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great price and exactly what I was looking for to clean up the pile of blankets I had in my living room. Fits virtually anywhere and looks great with almost any room aesthetic. Easily accessible as well. Highly recommend it!" —Justin

    Price: $66 (available in two colors)

    21. A wooden storage bench giving you (and more importantly your guests) a place to put shoes and other items so they're not strewn all over the place.

    the shoe holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wanted a nice-looking shoe rack for my back door dining area. Was tired of the ugly pile of shoes and this has made the spot a million times more attractive. I plan on getting some small plants to put on top to make it even nicer." —Melissa

    Price: $215.99

    22. A minimalist glass coffee table perfect for small rooms because it's simple, airy, and complements the rest of your furniture without stealing the show.

    Wayfair, Rebecca/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "I wanted a modern coffee table that would let you see the design of the rug. Perfect. Came well packaged (given that it is glass) and is super durable tempered glass. We have two big dogs and I’m confident it would hold up if they bumped into it." —Janetta

    Price: $259.99+ (originally $519, available in three colors)

    23. A set of refrigerator bins so every time you open your fridge, you're greeted with soothing organization instead of loose produce rolling around your shelves and random boxes crammed in the back.

    An organized refrigerator with clear storage bins and stacked beverages, showcasing efficient space usage for food items
    Evelyn/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love how my items are more organized and neatly and able to pull them out with the handle opening. Must have in your home for those of us that love to be organized." —Evelyn

    Price: $20.99 for a set of eight

    24. A sleek Novagratz convertible sofa that's a major style upgrade from your old Craigslist futon that's seen better days. It also conveniently turns into an extra bed for impromptu naps or unexpected overnight guests!

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love this couch for its versatility and classy look. Good buy for the price." —Anjanita

    Price: $228.40+ (originally $745, available in eight colors)

    25. A scented candle to give your room a calming ambiance with the fragrance of sea salt and sage. It'll practically make you feel like you're on a beach getaway instead of just in your living room.

    pink sea salt and sage-scented candle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Smells absolutely beautiful. I am also hoping once burned I can use the container for something else because they are so pretty." —Anonymous

    Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

    26. A wall planter for finally filling up that empty wall space you haven't known what to do with, and to give you a unique way to display your favorite small plants and succulents.

    Geometric wall-mounted planter with cascading foliage, hung beside artwork
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this as well as the two-pack of smaller holders for a recent powder room remodel. Looks lovely! I used artificial succulents in them, so there's no worry of watering plants or damaging the walls with too much weight. Really helps complete an otherwise bare wall. Came exactly as described and was beyond easy to install!" —Colette

    Price: $23.73 (originally $25)

    27. An L-shaped desk so you have a dedicated place to work and store supplies, even if you don't have enough room for a whole home office. It can be configured in two different ways and sure beats working from your bed.

    An L-shaped desk with two computers on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It looks so great in my space. There’s plenty of room for two 22-inch screens, with plenty of writing space left. And I love the color!" —Leslie 

    Price: $119.99+ (originally $153.99+, available in six colors) 

    28. A pair of floor planters to show off the successful efforts of your green thumb and all the plant babies you've helped thrive in your home.

    Two textured white planters on wooden legs with a green plant in each
    Kelsey/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just what I needed to get my plants off the ground and love the style. Good quality." —Zania

    Price: $65.99+ (originally $112.99, available in two colors)

    29. A portable, tabletop firepit so you can enjoy your own little campfire or make s'mores without having to go through the hassle of actually camping. It's smokeless, and you can use wood or pellets.

    Portable tabletop fire pit with flame, ideal for outdoor ambiance
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great space saver and adorable!" —Anonymous

    Price: $79 (available in three colors)

    30. A set of placemats that are wrinkle and stain-resistant meaning they'll make mealtime look elegant even when you're just eating leftovers. Plus, they'll help save your table from accidental spills.

    White dinnerware set on a striped placemat with a bowl of lemons and flowers nearby, suggesting a home decor theme
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are beautiful placemats! I ordered 4 for the kitchen and liked them so well that I ordered 4 more for the lanai. They can be easily wiped clean. The navy blue stripe matches my navy dishes and navy napkins. They are perfect for a casual table!" —Susan

    Price: $15+ (originally $19.99, available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.