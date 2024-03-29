Goodbye, Blisters: Here Are 28 Comfortable Shoes You'll Love

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of sneakers that are lightweight and breathable, so your feet will stay nice and cool regardless if you're walking down the block or across town.
2. A pair of espadrille sandals that have stretchy straps to adjust to your foot. The cushiony platform sole will give you some extra height without making your feet hurt two minutes after you put them on.
3. A pair of Chelsea boots that are a closet essential because they go with so many types of outfits. They're leather inside and out, so you're feet will both look and feel good.
4. A pair of Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 sneakers that are flexible and lightly padded. They have a one-piece upper, so you won't have any seams rubbing against your foot, and they're also made with sustainable materials.
5. Or a pair of durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers that will step up your athleisure wear thanks to their cool style and bright colors. They're breathable and bouncy to keep up with your daily activities, too.
6. A pair of cross-strap ballerina flats you can dress up or down. They're small enough to bring as a backup pair of shoes for those occasions when you thought you could wear heels, but your feet strongly disagreed.
7. A pair of Columbia hiking boots for all your outdoor adventures. They're waterproof, supportive, and cushioned, and there's basically no break-in period (aka goodbye blister city).
8. A pair of Thesus lace-up boots with a sleek design, so you can wear them on a trail or to happy hour with friends (or both!). They're vegan and sustainably made, and they have a gel insole that contours to your feet.
9. A pair of braided sandals with a square toe and block heels that are ready to accompany you to all the special events on your social calendar.
10. A slip-on mule you can just slide on and off whenever you're leaving the house. They're effortless and chic, and since they're closed-toe, you won't have to worry if you're overdo for a pedicure.
11. A pair of sneakers that have stretchy laces, so you really only have to tie them once and then slip them on and off from then on. They're breathable, have antimicrobial copper thread (to help prevent odors), and come in quarter sizes, which is perfect for people who have difficulty finding their size.
12. A super comfy pair of OOFOS flip-flops that are designed to absorb more impact than regular shoes, making them a great option for post-workout recovery or for people who spend a lot of time on their feet.
13. Or a pair of Sanuk flip-flops that are made with yoga mat foam, which will make your feet happy even if you're not lying horizontal in savasana.
14. An Everlane day heel made with soft leather that is suitable for work or going out. They have an elastic back to hug your feet instead of giving you annoying blisters.
15. A pair of loafers because some days you just can't deal with excessive shoe laces. These casual chic shoes have the comfort of sneakers with the convenience of slippers.
16. A pair of classic Teva sandals you can wear in the water, on a hike, or running errands. They're cushioned, water-friendly, and have adjustable straps to help you customize your fit.
17. A pair of rubber slides that will make you feel like you're walking on clouds thanks to their super plush soles. You might even want to get a pair to wear in *and* out of the house.
18. A polished heeled ankle boot that will be your go-to pair of shoes once you realize you can walk all day in them and still feel great. They're nice enough to wear to work but also look great with a casual outfit of jeans and a T-shirt.
19. A pair of Dansko clogs with a cute, chunky Mary Jane style and a memory foam footbed that will give you years of comfort to come.
20. A block heel sandal because it's sandal season, and you can never have enough pairs in your closet to rotate through. These have a short heel and a buckled ankle wrap, so they'll stay put on your feet.
21. A pair of pointed-toe, block-heel mules made with soft suede or leather and enough padding that you'll rock them for hours without noticing.
22. A pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars that are the quintessential sneaker. You can wear them with jeans, shorts, dresses, and more — they're just that versatile.
23. Or a pair of high tops with embroidered flowers on the side, because florals are always in. Plus, they have a durable rubber sole and arch support to help you spend more time outdoors.
24. A pair of handmade huarache sandals that will make you feel like you're on vacation or prompt you to book one right away. The leather will mold to your feet, so they'll only get more comfy with time.
25. A chunky Fila sneaker because Dad sneakers are fashionable AND comfortable. If you're looking for a reliable pair of white tennies, this is it.
26. A pair of strappy fisherman sandals that are the next best thing to being barefoot. They're lightly padded, and you can wear them to the beach, pool, park, and more.
27. A pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers that look like regular slip-on kicks but have cushioning, stretch, and support all built in. Plus, they're made from recycled water bottles!
28. And a pair of slip-on booties that will keep your feet warm but aren't a struggle to put on and take off. They have a fuzzy faux fur lining you can wear up or fold down for two different looks.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.