BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Goodbye, Blisters: Here Are 28 Comfortable Shoes You'll Love

    Your feet will thank you.

    by
    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Ciera Velarde
    by Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of sneakers that are lightweight and breathable, so your feet will stay nice and cool regardless if you're walking down the block or across town.

    Person wearing pink knitted sneakers on wooden floor, viewed from above, highlighting footwear style
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never been compelled to write a review, but these shoes are soooo beautiful!!! I got the pink and gold and they are comfy and pretty. I cannot keep count on the total strangers on the street stopping me and saying how much they love my shoes and asking me where I got them!!! This price is amazing, and I truly can say I got bang for my buck! True to size, I'm an 8 and ordered the 8 and they fit perfectly." —Dora M.

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    2. A pair of espadrille sandals that have stretchy straps to adjust to your foot. The cushiony platform sole will give you some extra height without making your feet hurt two minutes after you put them on.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complaints. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!" —tyler fisher

    Get them from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and five colors).

    3. A pair of Chelsea boots that are a closet essential because they go with so many types of outfits. They're leather inside and out, so you're feet will both look and feel good.

    Person in jeans wearing black Chelsea boots on a cobblestone street
    Thursday Boot Company

    Promising review: "After a lot of worry about getting the right fit, I took the advice given by the reviewers and the company and ordered a half-size larger. They fit great! The leather is beautiful. They smell really good. They look very suave and debonair. I’m sitting on the sofa watching TV because I don’t want to take them off. I debated a long time and worried a lot about buying these boots because of some of the negative reviews, but I’m glad I went with the majority of reviews. They were not too narrow and fit comfortably. They also were not too long. They are the look that I was going for. A dressier look than my normal work boots that I bum around in. I’m very happy with these classy boots!!" —CMaxDavis

    Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).

    4. A pair of Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 sneakers that are flexible and lightly padded. They have a one-piece upper, so you won't have any seams rubbing against your foot, and they're also made with sustainable materials.

    Allbirds

    Promising review: "15/10 stars. After 11-hour shifts at work, I find that my feet and back don’t hurt in the slightest when I wear these! Sad I didn’t get them sooner." —Sara K.

    Get them from Allbirds for $135 (available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors).

    5. Or a pair of durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers that will step up your athleisure wear thanks to their cool style and bright colors. They're breathable and bouncy to keep up with your daily activities, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work. During the 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen – NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After Im done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shoes are the real deal." —Kay

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).

    6. A pair of cross-strap ballerina flats you can dress up or down. They're small enough to bring as a backup pair of shoes for those occasions when you thought you could wear heels, but your feet strongly disagreed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is worth noting that I have fairly wide feet. I purposely wore these without socks or liners the first day to see if there would be any rubbing/chafing/blister issues, and I'm impressed by how comfy these are. I didn't have any blisters or chafed areas on my feet by the end of a 10-hour shift, and I'm on my feet a lot. The elastic is super comfortable and gives some extra support. My feet actually felt better in these than they do with my other flats that I wear for work. The color is very nice, although I think it's closer to a beige/nude than a taupe. And the picture does look more pinkish, but they're very neutral. I'll definitely be buying more colors." —Heather Ransom

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 10 colors).

    7. A pair of Columbia hiking boots for all your outdoor adventures. They're waterproof, supportive, and cushioned, and there's basically no break-in period (aka goodbye blister city).

    Person wearing hiking boots with red laces, viewed from above
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These were my very first pair of hiking boots and they are absolutely perfect! Durable, lightweight, and comfortable. My husband and I took an anniversary trip to Arizona and these were just what I needed. Highly recommend for anyone looking for an amazing hiking boot! Side note…I did have a few blisters on my toes but I did NOT break them in before our trip so I would suggest doing that before actually hiking in them." —Ashley Arnold

    Get them from Amazon for $59.45+ (available in sizes 5–12 with wide widths and 14 colors).

    8. A pair of Thesus lace-up boots with a sleek design, so you can wear them on a trail or to happy hour with friends (or both!). They're vegan and sustainably made, and they have a gel insole that contours to your feet.

    Thesus

    Thesus is a POC woman-led small business based in Ontario, Canada, creating sustainable outdoor footwear that looks good and is comfortable. They use material that's 90% sustainable and traceable.

    Promising review: "I really love these boots. They are extremely comfortable and there was no breaking-in period. I sized up as recommended, and they fit perfectly. I can wear them with an insole and thick socks. If you plan to wear them with just a thin sock, you could probably stick to your usual size. I’ve gone on several hikes since getting these, and they don’t rub at all. I think I’ll end up getting another color because I like them so much. And they look cute!" —Norah

    Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 24 colors).

    9. A pair of braided sandals with a square toe and block heels that are ready to accompany you to all the special events on your social calendar.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 16 colors and styles).

    10. A slip-on mule you can just slide on and off whenever you're leaving the house. They're effortless and chic, and since they're closed-toe, you won't have to worry if you're overdo for a pedicure.

    Person in a color-blocked top and ripped jeans paired with brown pointed flats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really love these shoes! They're very comfortable and I got so many compliments on the pattern! I usually wear mostly black so these were the perfect little pop of fun!" —Jenn Kort

    Get it from Amazon for $36.71+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors)

    11. A pair of sneakers that have stretchy laces, so you really only have to tie them once and then slip them on and off from then on. They're breathable, have antimicrobial copper thread (to help prevent odors), and come in quarter sizes, which is perfect for people who have difficulty finding their size.

    A pair of white lace-up sneakers on a plain background, suitable for versatile styling and shopping options
    Atoms

    Atoms is a South Asian-founded small business that sells ultra-comfortable, everyday shoes. They're headquartered in Brooklyn, and one of the co-founders Sidra Qasim was featured on Humans of New York!

    Promising review: "I've had my Atoms for over a year now, and I can tell you they're still amazing. I'm a tough customer to please when it comes to shoes. I had a pretty significant injury to my right foot about 10 years ago and ever since then finding a shoe that is comfortable for both of my feet has been a literal pain. But my Atoms are amazing. I can wear them all day, take a five mile walk and my feet don't hurt. They also are in pretty good shape still even after a year of wear and tear. I highly recommend them." —Crystal M.

    Get it from Atoms for $145 (available in women's sizes 5–16.5 with quarter size increments and in 18 colors; also available in men's sizes 3.5–15 with quarter size increments).

    12. A super comfy pair of OOFOS flip-flops that are designed to absorb more impact than regular shoes, making them a great option for post-workout recovery or for people who spend a lot of time on their feet.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Were these sent from heaven? I just want to wear these 24/7. I went on a week-long vacation, and I wore these the entire time. I did not get the dreaded blister between the toes, and they were so supportive. I could walk all day in them, and my feet were less tired than if I had worn my supportive tennis shoes. I have peripheral neuropathy. These were well worth the money for me. Being in pain on vacation is not fun. These are the ticket!" —Lauren

    Price: $51.95+ (available in sizes 5-18 and 16 colors)

    13. Or a pair of Sanuk flip-flops that are made with yoga mat foam, which will make your feet happy even if you're not lying horizontal in savasana.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My recent orders for four pairs of Sanuk Flip-Flops (two for me, two for my daughters) were made simply because of my EXTREME satisfaction with my first pair! I have been living in my original pair for over 18 months. When I say living in them, I am not exaggerating! We live in Arizona where flip-flops are year-round footwear. I wear my Sanuks all day, inside and outside and cannot tell you how comfortable they are. I have been buying flip flops for decades, in all price ranges, and there has never, EVER been a pair that can touch these in comfort and durability. They were comfortable from the minute I put them on and seem to just get more comfortable as time goes by." —Kathy F

    Get them from Amazon for $17.50+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 23 styles).

    14. An Everlane day heel made with soft leather that is suitable for work or going out. They have an elastic back to hug your feet instead of giving you annoying blisters.

    Everlane

    Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D

    Get it from Everlane for $131 (originally $175, available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).

    15. A pair of loafers because some days you just can't deal with excessive shoe laces. These casual chic shoes have the comfort of sneakers with the convenience of slippers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama

    Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 23 styles).

    16. A pair of classic Teva sandals you can wear in the water, on a hike, or running errands. They're cushioned, water-friendly, and have adjustable straps to help you customize your fit.

    Person wearing black sandals with barcode design, paired with dark legwear, viewed from above
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these Tevas to walk and hike in. My feet get very hot when walking or hiking while wearing sneakers. These Tevas are so comfortable and fit perfectly. No more blisters — yay! Well worth the $$$" —Magnet girl

    Price: $43.95+ (available in sizes 5-14 and 45 colors)

    17. A pair of rubber slides that will make you feel like you're walking on clouds thanks to their super plush soles. You might even want to get a pair to wear in *and* out of the house.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wear a 6.5–7 tennis shoe, and I ordered a size 6. They run a tad large. They are very soft, and the soles are durable, but very soft and comfy. Very lightweight. The color is great. I’m ordering a second pair in another color. :)" —Family & Home

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 29 colors).

    18. A polished heeled ankle boot that will be your go-to pair of shoes once you realize you can walk all day in them and still feel great. They're nice enough to wear to work but also look great with a casual outfit of jeans and a T-shirt.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online but I am so glad I bought these. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" —Julia Alvarez

    Get it from Amazon for $34.55+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 15 styles).

    19. A pair of Dansko clogs with a cute, chunky Mary Jane style and a memory foam footbed that will give you years of comfort to come.

    /gp/customer-reviews/RJRTSWSTZ1002, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, now, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day walking around London without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. Also, look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" —Sara E. Guterbock

    Get them from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in three colors).

    20. A block heel sandal because it's sandal season, and you can never have enough pairs in your closet to rotate through. These have a short heel and a buckled ankle wrap, so they'll stay put on your feet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They are super comfortable and I really like the tan colored sandals, it goes perfectly with my skin tone. Also, the heel is just right not too low or too high, perfect for daily use, looking sophisticated but still comfortable!" —Keren Meshulam h

    Get it from Amazon for $13.01+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in nine colors/styles).

    21. A pair of pointed-toe, block-heel mules made with soft suede or leather and enough padding that you'll rock them for hours without noticing.

    Ma’am Shoes

    Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions.

    BuzzFeed Shopping's Danielle Healy has these and loves these! Here's her review: "Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"

    Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300, available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors).

    22. A pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars that are the quintessential sneaker. You can wear them with jeans, shorts, dresses, and more — they're just that versatile.

    Person wearing classic high-top sneakers and gray star-patterned socks with rolled-up olive pants
    Converse

    Promising review: "I've been wearing these shoes for many years now and I've had at least a dozen pairs of just the basic black Chuck Taylors, and each holds up just as well as the one before it. Definitely an amazing workhorse of a shoe, and also timeless and stylish!" —Shawn K.

    Get them from Converse for $65 (available in men's sizes 3–16 and women's sizes 5–18, in standard or wide widths, in 20 colors, and with customization). You can check out other styles here.

    23. Or a pair of high tops with embroidered flowers on the side, because florals are always in. Plus, they have a durable rubber sole and arch support to help you spend more time outdoors.

    Close-up of brown canvas shoes with floral embroidery, worn with cuffed jeans, standing on a wooden surface
    BANGS Shoes

    BANGS Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. the embroidery is sturdy and has held up to many hikes already. I get compliments all the time on them!!" —alisha

    Get it from BANGS Shoes for $85 (available in women's sizes 5–11.5 and men's sizes 3.5–10). 

    24. A pair of handmade huarache sandals that will make you feel like you're on vacation or prompt you to book one right away. The leather will mold to your feet, so they'll only get more comfy with time.

    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is an Etsy shop based in Buena Park, California, that specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.

    Promising review: "Shoes are so cute and comfortable. I bought the black and I actually want to get other colors. Perfect for skirts, summer dresses, capris, and jeans. I will take them when I return to Italy. Love them!" —Melissa McCormick

    Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42+ (originally $61.90, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors/styles here).

    25. A chunky Fila sneaker because Dad sneakers are fashionable AND comfortable. If you're looking for a reliable pair of white tennies, this is it.

    Person wearing white FILA sneakers with chunky soles, standing on grass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These Fila platform sneakers make my millennial self feel like a hip Gen Z-er. Have you found yourself wondering where to find 'the cool shoes those kids are wearing?' You know, 'that kind of resembles the New Balances dad wears but, like, cool?' These are them. I can’t help you with the loose mom jeans thing though, still working on that. Hit me up if y’all figure that out. But as for chunky white shoes that are so in right now? These are them...10/10 these Fila platform sneakers will make you cool again." —Lily

    Get them from Amazon for $54.95+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and four colors).

    26. A pair of strappy fisherman sandals that are the next best thing to being barefoot. They're lightly padded, and you can wear them to the beach, pool, park, and more.

    Person wearing strappy sandals and rolled-up jeans, showing pedicured toes, suitable for a shopping category
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore these shoes walking around for 9 miles in Tangier today and my feet ARE NOT SORE AT ALL!!! These shoes truly are so comfortable. If you’re looking for comfy travel sandals, do yourself a favor and just buy these already!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.94+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 17 colors)

    27. A pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers that look like regular slip-on kicks but have cushioning, stretch, and support all built in. Plus, they're made from recycled water bottles!

    Person wearing black slip-on sneakers, suitable for a comfortable and casual style
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $49.32+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 29 designs). 

    28. And a pair of slip-on booties that will keep your feet warm but aren't a struggle to put on and take off. They have a fuzzy faux fur lining you can wear up or fold down for two different looks.

    A pair of boots with fuzzy lining and chunky soles rests on a floral bedspread, one standing and one fallen to the side
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In fact, I have them on right now. I am always hesitant about ordering shoes online. Not sure how they will fit. Or how they will look. But I SO loved the look of these, so I risked it. They are so so comfortable. They look FABULOUS! And I love that they aren't noisy when I walk around. They are very very quiet." —Jaya

    Get them from Amazon for $30.08+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and six styles).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.