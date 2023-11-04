32 Pairs Of Boots Reviewers Say Are Comfortable To Wear All Day

1. Steve Madden ankle boots reviewers confirm are comfortable right out of the box, which means you can put them on as soon as they arrive at your door and then head out with a spring in your step because you've got a cool new pair of shoes.
Promising review: "Can I just say Steve Madden nailed this one!!! I ordered two more pairs. These are so comfortable and stylish!!! I wear them all day and still comfortable! Perfect." —Cynthia
Get them from Amazon for $58.94+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 16 colors).
2. Ugg ankle boots TikTok has caused to sell out several times, so I wouldn't be surprised if it happened again. The shorter version of your fave shoes growing up are now an easy and chic way to keep your feet warm all fall and winter long.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these. So worth the price! So comfortable. I wore them all day and my feet were so warm and happy. They are adorable but look a bit like slippers. I loved them so much I ordered another pair today. I highly recommend them but only if you like your feet to be warm and cozy!" —Amy Del Santo
Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 24 colors).
3. A pair of Alohas ankle boots that have a slight heel to ~heighten~ the look without going overboard. You'll be able to rock these shoes so often that you may find yourself returning to buy more — but just because you want to add another color to your rotation and not because you need to replace them.
Promising review: "I love this bootie, it's so chic with the square toe! Also it was really comfortable, and I walked around in it all day without any problems. I did listen to reviewers and size down a whole size, and it was perfect." —Roslyn
Get them from our Goodful shop for $260 (available in EU sizes 35–44 and in seven sizes).
4. An ankle boot with a slight heel that gives you a ~leg up~ without making it so uncomfortable that you want to take your shoes off when you're in public. Because as Jenna Marbles once said, "You are married to your shoes."
Promising review: "Perfect fall boot. I agree with other reviews that you'll want to size up a half-size for more toe room. I wore them for 12 hours and walked 5+ miles with no problem on the first day. The shaft is narrow, so it pairs well with straight or wide-leg jeans." —KANDER3
Get them from Madewell for $198 (available in sizes 5–12 and in five colors).
5. Lucky Brand ankle boots you'll have in your closet (and life) for years because these babies were made to never go out of style.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine. I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city, and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." —M.Jerge
Get it from Amazon for $85.14+ (available in sizes 5–13, medium and wide widths, and in 61 styles).
6. Some over-the-knee boots for when you want to ~elevate~ your look but don't want to hinder your ability to walk all night long. Reviewers say these are super comfortable and worth it because the quality is made to last for years.
Promising review: "I was questionable at first as to if I would like these or if they would be good quality, but boy was I proven wrong about questioning. They are now my favorite boots. I wear them all the time for work, to events, to going out, etc. They work for everything, and I can walk in them for hours, and I hate wearing heels for extended periods. They are cute, go with everything, can be worn anywhere, and are easy to clean if they ever get messy. The perfect boot, and I’ve worn them for a couple of years now still walking as good as the day I received them." —Jacklyn
Get them from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors; more colors here).
7. A kitten heel boot that'll look so great with everything from skirts to dresses and even jeans that you'll grab them every chance you get. And if you have a packed schedule where you'll be on your feet for most of the day, it won't be a problem.
8. Doc Marten lace-up boots so reliable, you can wear them through rain, sleet, and even snow without compromising your style.
Promising review: "I love these boots. I did have to go up in size because there weren't half sizes. I love them. They're so comfortable. I can wear them all day. I stand doing hair all day and have no fatigue at all. Can’t say enough channeling my inner '90s high schooler. Tons of compliments. Very happy with the purchase. They are so soft and the second wear they are broken in!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $129.31+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors).
9. Glove boots basically screaming to be worn on those crisp fall mornings when you step outside and take a big breath, feeling all the possibilities that the season brings. There's nothing stopping you when you have these babies on your feet.
Promising review: "This boot fits like a glove and hugs your feet giving your ankles support throughout the day. I wore these boots on day one and two for 12 hours each day. I work retail so I'm on my feet ALL day on tile flooring which can be extremely painful at times but these boots are awesome!! I will be ordering another pair." —TazN
Get them from Everlane for $150 (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).
10. A pair of chunky ankle boots more than 9,800 reviewers recommend because they're comfortable, easy to walk in, and, oh, look badass, too. Get ready to ~strut~ when you wear these.
Promising review: “These booties are perfect to wear with just about anything! They are very comfortable even if you're on your feet all day. As a teacher, it is important to have comfy shoes, but I want them to be stylish as well. These shoes definitely do both! They fit true to size.” —Janet
Get them from Amazon for $22+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, wide and in 10 colors).
11. A pair of cowboy boots you can ~boot scootin' boogie~ in all across town and feel like a star. They'll be with you for concerts, vacations, or just nights out with your friends.
Matisse Footwear is a Los Angeles-based small business creating affordable and fashionable footwear.
Promising review: "I ordered these boots and wore them for the first time for 12 hours straight in Nashville, Tennessee. I walked all day in them and danced all night in them. They were extremely comfortable!! My feet did not hurt in them at all. I even wore them the next day for another nine hours, and my feet felt great! These boots are true to size. Great purchase!!" —Alyson
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11, wide widths, and in 15 colors).
12. A pair of Franco Sarto mid-calf boots practically begging you to take them on every adventure you go on this fall (and winter). And when you wear these, you know that you won't be walking down the street but S-T-R-U-T-T-I-N-G.
Promising review: "These boots are so cute and so comfortable. I bought these for my 75-year-old mother who thinks she is 25. The block heel is perfect and allows her to balance herself well. These boots are so fashionable that she wears them with skirts, dresses, and jeans. Perfect for all-day wear. She has not complained one time about her knees or feet hurting. She is really enjoying these boots!" —V. Fore
Get it from Amazon for $65.28+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 12 colors).