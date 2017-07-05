Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Zoo Had The Best Response After People Complained About Muslims Praying

Sorry not sorry.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

A Quebec zoo had a blunt response after a video was shared on Facebook complaining about Muslims praying in Parc Safari, south of Montreal.

Facebook: 1092241241

The video, posted to Facebook last weekend, shows a group of people praying on zoo grounds. Two women can be heard complaining about prayers in a public space.

"I find it inappropriate that at Parc Safari on a Sunday afternoon we hear prayers on a speaker," the poster wrote, in French."Can you just do this in your living room and not impose it on me, please!"The video has been shared more than 1,500 times and there are hundreds of comments, some agreeing with the poster, and some defending the people praying.According to Global News, some people are now calling for a boycott of the zoo because they hosted the Muslim group.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

"I find it inappropriate that at Parc Safari on a Sunday afternoon we hear prayers on a speaker," the poster wrote, in French.

"Can you just do this in your living room and not impose it on me, please!"

The video has been shared more than 1,500 times and there are hundreds of comments, some agreeing with the poster, and some defending the people praying.

According to Global News, some people are now calling for a boycott of the zoo because they hosted the Muslim group.

The zoo, however, is holding its ground. In a message posted to Facebook, it said "Parc Safari is sorry that freedom of religion may have offended people."

The zoo said it routinely hosts different groups, and the Muslim Association of Canada's visit on July 2 was no different. According to the post, the group complied with all zoo regulations, and hosted its event out of the way of other guests and using their own sound system.The zoo says it has been targeted by "hate and racist comments" since the video was posted."Parc Safari is a place where everyone is welcome. A zoological institution is by definition a multicultural place where everyone can discover the wonderful diversity of nature and animals and thus develop affection and respect for this diversity, these differences, and their intrinsic beauty."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: ParcSafari

The zoo said it routinely hosts different groups, and the Muslim Association of Canada's visit on July 2 was no different. According to the post, the group complied with all zoo regulations, and hosted its event out of the way of other guests and using their own sound system.

The zoo says it has been targeted by "hate and racist comments" since the video was posted.

"Parc Safari is a place where everyone is welcome. A zoological institution is by definition a multicultural place where everyone can discover the wonderful diversity of nature and animals and thus develop affection and respect for this diversity, these differences, and their intrinsic beauty."

"We repeat: Safari Park is a place for everyone, regardless of nationality, religion, colour, culture or sexual orientation."

"Safari Park will not accept any call to hate or inappropriate vocabulary on our social networks, by phone or on its site."
Parc Safari

"Safari Park will not accept any call to hate or inappropriate vocabulary on our social networks, by phone or on its site."

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews