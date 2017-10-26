This Province Just Made It Illegal To Protest Outside Abortion Clinics

Share On more Share On more

It will be illegal to protest outside abortion clinics in Ontario under a new bill soon to become law.

The Safe Access to Abortion Services act establishes "safe access zones" of up to 150 metres around the eight clinics that provide abortions in the province.

That means within that zone protesters are not allowed to protest abortions, to tell someone not to get an abortion, or to intimidate or physically interfere with people going in the clinic.

The protections have also been extended to the homes of clinic staff.

Violating the law could mean a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in prison for a first offence.

The legislation passed Ontario's legislature with support from all three parties.