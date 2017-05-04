Sections

Pigeons Made A Nest Out Of Dirty Needles Amid Vancouver's Opioid Crisis

The "sad reality" in Vancouver's downtown eastside.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

As Vancouver grapples with the opioid crisis, a local police officer tweeted this poignant image: a clutch of pigeon eggs carefully laid in a nest of dirty needles.

It was shared by Superintendent Michelle Davey of the Vancouver Police Department on Wednesday. According to the tweet, she spotted the scene in a single-occupancy hotel room in the city's downtown eastside. She also said it was not staged
It was shared by Superintendent Michelle Davey of the Vancouver Police Department on Wednesday.

The downtown eastside has become ground zero for Vancouver's battle with fentanyl overdoses.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. When cut with other drugs, it can lead to overdoses and death.
There have been 126 overdose deaths in the city this year, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Overall the province had 922 overdose deaths in 2016, according to CBC News, an 80% jump from 2015.
The image now has hundreds of retweets, but for people like Davey, it's just another day on the frontlines.

