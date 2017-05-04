Pigeons Made A Nest Out Of Dirty Needles Amid Vancouver's Opioid Crisis

As Vancouver grapples with the opioid crisis, a local police officer tweeted this poignant image: a clutch of pigeon eggs carefully laid in a nest of dirty needles.
The downtown eastside has become ground zero for Vancouver's battle with fentanyl overdoses.
There have been 126 overdose deaths in the city this year, according to the Vancouver Sun.
The image now has hundreds of retweets, but for people like Davey, it's just another day on the frontlines.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.