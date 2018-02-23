 back to top
This American Learned Why You Don't Troll Canada

Yeah, well, how about you beat us in health care.

Lauren Strapagiel
Okay, so Canada's women's hockey team lost the gold medal for the first time in a very long time. To the US, of all places.

You have to understand that even though silver in most things is pretty good, silver in hockey to the US is kind of a buzzkill.
It prompted Chris Sedenka, a radio host in Maine, to tweet this little bit of trolling.

Hey @Canada, what else would you like us to beat you in today?
Chris Sedenka @ChrisSedenka

Hey @Canada, what else would you like us to beat you in today?

Well, sorry to say, Chris, but Canada isn't here to fuck around.

Gun control. Please my American friends, please please put Canada to shame in gun control. https://t.co/lEZeqbv8WP
Nancy Baxter MD @enenbee

Gun control. Please my American friends, please please put Canada to shame in gun control. https://t.co/lEZeqbv8WP

Being better than the US is a key part of the Canadian identity.

Thats really hurtful 😨 I'm going to go to the doctor and get my feelings checked. For free. 🇨🇦 #MCGA https://t.co/oPVavf0cgJ
♒️ister Bumface @misterbumface

Thats really hurtful 😨 I'm going to go to the doctor and get my feelings checked. For free. 🇨🇦 #MCGA https://t.co/oPVavf0cgJ

Come for our hockey and we will take any moral high ground we can get.

our neighbors to the north wouldn't mind being beaten in health care access, firearms safety, or the likeability of… https://t.co/HsFLGOmhN7
Dante Atkins @DanteAtkins

our neighbors to the north wouldn't mind being beaten in health care access, firearms safety, or the likeability of… https://t.co/HsFLGOmhN7

This went on for hours.

Science funding https://t.co/rKdh3bDU4U
Nick Caruso @PlethodoNick

Science funding https://t.co/rKdh3bDU4U

We will die on all these hills.

@ChrisSedenka @Canada How about the medal count?
Troy Richardson @Johnny_K_Nuck

@ChrisSedenka @Canada How about the medal count?

We embrace our saltiness.

@ChrisSedenka @Canada Canada 24 medals population 37 million. USA 21 medals population 325 million.
Heather Marginet @margih99

@ChrisSedenka @Canada Canada 24 medals population 37 million. USA 21 medals population 325 million.

We were born in saltiness.

1. Gun control 2. Universal healthcare 3. Electing a leader who isn't a racist 4. Traveling abroad and not having t… https://t.co/eqU8t0thbC
Sam Montgomery @sammontgomery

1. Gun control 2. Universal healthcare 3. Electing a leader who isn't a racist 4. Traveling abroad and not having t… https://t.co/eqU8t0thbC

Salt runs in our veins.

@ChrisSedenka @Canada Healthcare? Education? Number of golds/medals in Olympic? Gun control? Street and school safe… https://t.co/EEZEzq4bI2
M3HŘ @mehrnaz303

@ChrisSedenka @Canada Healthcare? Education? Number of golds/medals in Olympic? Gun control? Street and school safe… https://t.co/EEZEzq4bI2

Despite a thorough roasting, Chris took it all in stride.

Okay Canada, time to call it a night. I hope y'all know this tweet was all in good fun. I enjoyed interacting with… https://t.co/BrfWTF5pWQ
Chris Sedenka @ChrisSedenka

Okay Canada, time to call it a night. I hope y'all know this tweet was all in good fun. I enjoyed interacting with… https://t.co/BrfWTF5pWQ

But the lesson here is simple — don't fuck with Canada.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

