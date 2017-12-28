These Kids Got A Building Permit From Their City For A Gingerbread Community

Your tax dollars were put to some real wholesome work this month when Surrey, BC's, planning department made some holiday dreams come (legally) true.
And the city responded with an official letter approving their permit.
And the permit itself is even more adorable, specifying the building materials and declaring the value of construction as "priceless."
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.