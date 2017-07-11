These Canadians Are Fighting To Get Nonbinary Birth Certificates

Gemma Hickey

Gemma Hickey, an activist in St. John's, Newfoundland, is nonbinary, but despite requesting a change, their birth certificate is still emblazoned with an "F." Now they're going to the courts to get it done.

Forty-year-old Hickey, who runs an arts program for at-risk youth, once identified as a cisgender lesbian. Then, two years ago, they walked across the province to raise awareness for clergy abuse. Being so in touch with their body brought a new realization.

"It was at that point that I realized that I’m actually transgender and that I don’t really identify as either male or female," Hickey told BuzzFeed Canada.

Hickey wanted their government documents to reflect their identity, so last April they made an official request to get a nonbinary birth certificate from Newfoundland Vital Statistics. Weeks later Hickey got a phone call saying the province was exploring its options, but a new birth certificate wasn't coming anytime soon.