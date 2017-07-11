These Canadians Are Fighting To Get Nonbinary Birth Certificates

Canadian birth certificates label everyone as either male or female, but what if you're neither?
"My application wasn’t so much denied as delayed," Hickey said. "But by delaying, they’re denying."
Hickey was the first person in Newfoundland to apply for a nonbinary birth certificate, and they've inspired Joshua M. Ferguson to do the same in Ontario.
"My incorrect IDs work to reinforce a transphobic perspective that I don't exist — that all nonbinary people don't exist."
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.