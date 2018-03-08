 back to top
There's A New Heritage Minute About Lucy Maud Montgomery And It's Pretty Beautiful

A part of our heritage.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
Just in time for International Women's Day, there's a new Heritage Minute about the writer of the beloved Anne of Green Gables books, Lucy Maud Montgomery.

The video is gorgeous, showing the sweeping "ruby, emerald and sapphire” landscape of Prince Edward Island. But it also shows another side of the renowned author, who struggled with depression and sexism in the publishing industry.

The voiceover is excerpts from Montgomery's journals, and the "dark moods" she experienced.

Although she went on to be a best-seller, and famous within her lifetime, she was rejected multiple times when she first tried to publish Anne.

"They say a woman shouldn't write. Some days I almost give up. But I cannot contain my imagination."

Montgomery went on to write 20 novels and hundreds of poems and short stories before her death in 1942.

As the saying goes, she's a part of our heritage.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

