There's A New Heritage Minute About Lucy Maud Montgomery And It's Pretty Beautiful

Just in time for International Women's Day, there's a new Heritage Minute about the writer of the beloved Anne of Green Gables books, Lucy Maud Montgomery.
The voiceover is excerpts from Montgomery's journals, and the "dark moods" she experienced.
Although she went on to be a best-seller, and famous within her lifetime, she was rejected multiple times when she first tried to publish Anne.
"They say a woman shouldn't write. Some days I almost give up. But I cannot contain my imagination."
Montgomery went on to write 20 novels and hundreds of poems and short stories before her death in 1942.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.